Meet the cast of Chris Nolan's upcoming epic historic thriller Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer, Nolan’s first biopic, focuses on the creator of the atomic bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer. The movie is based on the biography, American Prometheus, by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin, and will chart Oppenheimer’s role in the Manhattan Project, including the development of the first nuclear weapons.

The cast and crew of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which is set to release on July 21, is an interesting mix of talented actors.

The Oppenheimer cast will be bringing the historic figure and many others to life in a movie that's been billed as a historic thriller.

Many actors from Nolan’s past movie projects are part of Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy will take on the lead role, stepping into Oppenheimer’s shoes at the height of the Manhattan Project. Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh are also part of the Oppenheimer cast.

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy plays J Robert Oppenheimer in the movie. Murphy is a veteran actor in Nolan’s films. Murphy has compared Robert Oppenheimer with his role as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders because he sees both men as "contradictory characters". In the past, Murphy has worked with Nolan on Inception, Dunkirk, and all three of Nolan's Batman movies.

Emily Blunt as Katherine Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer. Kitty is Robert Oppenheimer's wife, who is trying to cope with Robert's anxiety about work. Blunthas previously worked in films such as A Quiet Place, Edge of Tomorrow, and Sicario.

Matt Damon as Leslie Groves

Matt Damon joins the cast as Leslie Groves. Damon will be playing Groves, who was responsible for the construction of the Pentagon and was appointed to direct the Manhattan Project in September 1942. Damon and Nolan have worked together on Interstellar. Damon won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting.

Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss

Robert Downey Jr plays Lewis Strauss in the movie. He will play Lewis Strauss, a naval officer who served two terms on the United States Atomic Energy Commission.

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock

Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, who was a member of the United States Communist Party. Tatlock was in a romantic relationship with Robert Oppenheimer. Along with Oppenheimer, Pugh's upcoming movies include Dune: Part Two.

Benny Safdie as Edward Teller

Benny Safdie will play Edward Teller, who was one of the theoretical physicists who worked with Robert Oppenheimer on the Manhattan Project. He was known as “the father of the hydrogen bomb”. Safdie is known for crime thrillers, Good Time, and Uncut Gems.

Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush

Matthew Modine plays Vannevar Bush. Modine is famous for his role as Dr Martin Brenner in Stranger Things. He has also worked with Nolan before on The Dark Knight Rises.