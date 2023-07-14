Mission Impossible 7 box office holds strong on Day 2, check details here

'Mission Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning - Part One' has seen a slight drop in the movie collection on Day 2, July 13. Estimates show that the film raked in ₹9 crore on its second day, taking the complete collection to Rs 21.30 crore across every language.

Regardless of the drop in the second-day collection, the film is anticipated to perform exceptionally well over the weekend. According to reports, approximately 12,000 tickets were sold on opening day and 25,000 advance reservations were made for the weekend.

Despite being released on a Wednesday, which happens to be a working day (July 12), the movie did well at the box office in India. The film, which is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, has received favourable reviews from critics.

Mission Impossible 7 box office: Insights

The first day of the collections of Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One have outperformed the past instalment in the franchise, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which acquired Rs 9.25 crore net on its opening day and proceeded to make around Rs. 80 crores in general.

Universally, the film is expected to perform well, with projections of earning around $85 million to $95 million in North America and $160 million universally within its initial five days of release, bringing about a worldwide opening of $250 million. But, it will see increasing competition at the theatres from other blockbuster movies, such as Oppenheimer and Barbie, set to release on July 21.

Dead Reckoning Part One's opening day collections are comparable to those of Fast X, starring Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa, which also opened with 12.50 crores in India. Dead Reckoning Part One outperformed the opening day collections of other well-known Hollywood movies released for the current year, including John Wick: Chapter 4 (Rs 10 crore), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Rs 9 crore), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (approximately Rs 7.30 crore), and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Rs 2 crores).

'Mission Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning - Part One' also stars Pom Klementieff, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny, in addition to Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, Mission: Impossible 7-Dead Reckoning Part One is an action-packed spy film with a thrilling story.