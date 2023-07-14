Home / Entertainment / 'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere midway to join writer strike

'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere midway to join writer strike

SAG-AFTRA - the union representing screen actors- announced that the union has decided to join the strike alongside writers. 'Oppenheimer' cast walked out of the premiere midway in solidarity

Press Trust of India Los Angeles
Photo: AP

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 2:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The A-list cast of filmmaker Christopher Nolan's new movie "Oppenheimer" left the film's London screening midway in solidarity with the strike called by a Hollywood's actors union.

On Thursday, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) voted to join screenwriters in the first joint strike after failing to reach a consensus for a new contract with the studios and streaming services, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

The London premiere of "Oppenheimer", Nolan's sprawling epic about J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist remembered as one of the fathers of the atom bomb, saw lead stars Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Ramy Malek grace the red carpet.

But they left before the screening of the movie in preparation for the imminent strike, the filmmaker announced later.

"You've seen them here earlier on the red carpet. Unfortunately, they're off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by Sag, joining one of my guilds, the Writers Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of the unions, and we support them," Nolan said at the stage.

The premiere was also moved up an hour so that the cast could walk the red carpet before the SAG board's announcement.

At the carpet, Damon told American news outlet Variety that once the strike is called, the cast will be walking off in "solidarity".

"We talked about it. Look, if it's called now, everyone's going to walk obviously in solidarity... That's why we moved this (red carpet) up because we know the second it's called, we're going home," the actor said.

"We gave the strike authorisation. We voted 98 per cent to 2 per cent to do that because we know our leadership has our best interest at heart," he added.

His co-star Blunt said, "Obviously we stand with all of the actors and at whatever point it's called, we're going to be going home and standing together through it because I want everyone to get a fair deal.

The strike by Hollywood actors is the first strike since 1980. It is also the first instance when two major Hollywood unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960.

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have been on strike since early May, demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts among other things.

"Oppenheimer" is set to be released in theatres worldwide on July 21.

Also Read

Hollywood actors may join screenwriters on strike soon: Here's why

Was Oppenheimer, the maker of the atomic bomb, inspired from Bhagavad Gita?

Writers' strike hits Hollywood as members of the Writers Guild protest

Hollywood writers go on strike for better pay amid Guild, studios deadlock

Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser win Best Actress, Best Actor

Mohanlal makes a grand appearance at Wimbledon 2023, details inside

Was Oppenheimer, the maker of the atomic bomb, inspired from Bhagavad Gita?

Suniel Shetty eats fewer tomatoes now because of rising prices, detail here

Emmy nominations 2023: Everything you need to know about nominees

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was released digitally on July 11

Topics :HollywoodStrikeLondon

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story