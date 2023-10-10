Home / Entertainment / Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection Day 5: Movie continues to struggle

Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection Day 5: Movie continues to struggle

Mission Raniganj movie has failed to perform at the box office and collected only Rs 1.50 crore on Monday. The movie is based on a real incident that took place in Raniganj, West Bengal

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Mission Raniganj

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj continues to struggle as the movie fails to perform at the box office even on the weekend. According to industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 1.50 crore on its first Monday with an overall occupancy of 9.23 percent in the Hindi-speaking market. 

The movie had a low start on its opening day and collected only 2.8 crore, followed by Rs 4.80 crore on Saturday and 5 crore on Sunday. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's month-old movie Jawan is still roaring at the box office and collected Rs 2.96 crore on Sunday, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1117 crore. 

Mission Raniganj Day 5 box office collection
The movie collection on Day 5 wouldn't do any miracles, and the movie is expected to earn around Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5. 

Akshay Kumar's last movie, OMG 2 did a good collection at the box office, after giving many flops and disastrous movies in 2022, which include Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, and Bachchhan Paandey. This year, his movie, Selfiee also failed to attract an audience and became a disaster too, collecting only Rs 16.85 crore. 

About Raniganj
The Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is a 2023 Hindi movie which is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and is based on the Mission Raniganj Coalfields collapse in 1989 in West Bengal. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, along with many other celebrities.


The movie was released theatrically worldwide on October 6, 2023. The movie is produced by Pooja Entertainment. 

Akshay Kumar's Upcoming movies
Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies list are Soorarai Pottru remake, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force and Welcome to the Jungle. The actor is expected to get back on track in terms of box office collection. 

Also Read

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection Day 1: Movie receives dull response

OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay's OMG 2 collects 17.5 cr on day 3

Mission Raniganj Trailer: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller is set to roar

Mission Raniganj: Release Date, Advance Booking, Ticket Price, Show Time

8 Bollywood stars who received X, Y, Z security, check full celebrity list

Akshay Kumar breaks silence amid row over surrogate pan masala ad

Here is a look at X, Y, Y+, Z and Z+ category of security cover in India

Shah Rukh Khan given Y+ security cover after death threats from gangsters

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security cover amid threats

Topics :Akshay KumarIndian Box OfficeBox officeBollywood box office

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accused

We will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday

World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floods

Swaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll

Next Story