Home / India News / Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security cover amid threats

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security cover amid threats

Khan (57) has been getting threats after the release of his latest movie "Jawan", the official said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Maharashtra police have provided Y+ security cover to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in view of the "imminent and probable threats" to his life, an official said on Monday.

The Y+ cover comprises 11 security personnel, including six commandos, and a police escort vehicle, he said.

Khan (57) has been getting threats after the release of his latest movie "Jawan", the official said.

The security cover is given on a payment basis. Khan will have to pay for his security, he said.

The decision to step up Khan's security was taken last week after a review of it in a high-powered committee meeting, the official said.

Accordingly, the State Intelligence Department has conveyed about it to all the police commissionerates, offices of the superintendents of police and the Special Protection Unit, he said.

Last year, a row erupted over the song "Besharam Rang" from Khan's film "Pathaan". A seer from Ayodhya had issued a threat to the actor.

In 2010, Khan's security was stepped up after he received threats over the release of his film "My Name Is Khan".

Also Read

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

SRK's action-thriller 'Jawan' collects Rs 520.79 crore in first weekend

SRK's son Aryan gets trolled over fashion line, jacket costs Rs 2 lakh

Shah Rukh, Akshay, Salman and other celebrities wish PM Modi on birthday

NCB had hidden motive of giving Aryan clean chit in drugs case: Wankhede

Goa govt makes it mandatory for shacks to sell its staple 'fish curry-rice'

EC to announce schedule for Assembly polls in five states this noon

LIVE: Election Commission to announce poll schedule for 5 states today

3 people killed, 28 injured after bus crashes into ditch in Nainital

Teachers play key role in instilling nationalism among students: Tripura CM

Topics :Shah Rukh KhanMaharashtrasecurity

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story