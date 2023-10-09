Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security cover amid threats

The Maharashtra police have provided Y+ security cover to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in view of the "imminent and probable threats" to his life, an official said on Monday.

The Y+ cover comprises 11 security personnel, including six commandos, and a police escort vehicle, he said.

Khan (57) has been getting threats after the release of his latest movie "Jawan", the official said.

The security cover is given on a payment basis. Khan will have to pay for his security, he said.

The decision to step up Khan's security was taken last week after a review of it in a high-powered committee meeting, the official said.

Accordingly, the State Intelligence Department has conveyed about it to all the police commissionerates, offices of the superintendents of police and the Special Protection Unit, he said.

Last year, a row erupted over the song "Besharam Rang" from Khan's film "Pathaan". A seer from Ayodhya had issued a threat to the actor.

In 2010, Khan's security was stepped up after he received threats over the release of his film "My Name Is Khan".