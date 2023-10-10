Home / Entertainment / Akshay Kumar breaks silence amid row over surrogate pan masala ad

Akshay Kumar breaks silence amid row over surrogate pan masala ad

Akshay Kumar has clarified his position on Twitter with a long statement on why he is still appearing in the Pan-masala ad in spite of him having publicly announced his disassociation with the brand

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Akshay Kumar breaks silence amid row over surrogate pan masala ad. Photo: Wiki

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Akshay Kumar's recent ad with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn for pan masala brand Vimal has once again created controversy. Akshay had stepped down as the brand ambassador of Vimal last year because of fan criticism.
But, with his new ad, his fans are currently calling him a ‘hypocrite’. After the news went viral, Akshay has taken to social media to explain what is happening. He said that the ad was shot in 2021 and gave a brief clarification about the legal allowance to run ads that were at that point recorded for the rest of the next month. 

Akshay Kumar statement amid Pan masala ad: Insight
Akshay explained that he remains true to his words and people shouldn't worry about the new ad which was shot way back when he was still connected with the brand. The actor further said that the brand has the legal right to utilize his presence until the agreement is finished.
He wrote on X (Twitter), “‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation of the endorsement. They can legally run the already shot ads till the end of next month. Chill and do some real news (sic).”

Akshay Kumar in the Vimal pan masala ad: Overview 
Akshay has been the face of the anti-smoking public service campaign even before the screening of the films. He is also connected with numerous other health campaigns and is famous for promoting a healthy way of life.
Recently, a large number of his followers and fans claimed it was odd for him to promote a tobacco brand while at the same time support a healthy lifestyle. Later, he made an official announcement saying 'sorry' for his relationship with the brand.
Today, both Ajay and Shah Rukh Khan keep on being the face of the brand. The actor has previously maintained that he doesn't promote tobacco, however, he appears in the ad for ‘elaichi’ (cardamom).


Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

Link PAN-Aadhaar to avoid restrictions on NPS A/C: Step-by-step guide here

Dil aur citizenship dono Hindustani: Akshay Kumar gets Indian citizenship

Rajamouli to Akshay, many celebrities congratulate SRK for Jawan's success

Missed Aadhar-PAN link deadline? Here is what to do if PAN is inoperative

Here is a look at X, Y, Y+, Z and Z+ category of security cover in India

Shah Rukh Khan given Y+ security cover after death threats from gangsters

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security cover amid threats

Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection Day 1: Movie receives dull response

Gadar 2 movie released on the OTT, check when and where to watch

Topics :Akshay KumarAdvertismentBollywood

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accused

We will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday

World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floods

Swaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll

Next Story