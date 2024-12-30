Movies Releasing in January 2025: Emergency, Deva, Fateh and more

January 2025 is set to bring an exciting series of Bollywood films, featuring a diverse mix of genres and captivating storylines. Among the highlights are Fateh, marking Sonu Sood's directorial debut, and Santosh, a riveting crime drama with international appeal, both sure to captivate audiences.

Political intrigue takes the spotlight in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, while Azaad delivers an emotional tale set during India's freedom struggle. Action enthusiasts can revel in the high-octane military drama Sky Force, while Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, promises intense action and suspense. With star-studded casts and powerful narratives, these films are set to make January a cinematic extravaganza.

Bollywood movies to watch in January 2025

1. Fateh- January 10

Ajay Dhama, Zee Studios, Shakti Sagar Productions, and Sonu Sood, who is directing for the first time are working together on the upcoming action thriller Fateh. The movie stars Sonu Sood, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Vijay Raaz, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Naseeruddin Shah. Fateh, a former special operations officer falls victim to a dangerous cybercrime network.

2. Santosh- January 10

The criminal drama Santosh was written and directed by Sandhya Suri. This global production involved collaboration between France, Germany, India, and the United Kingdom. In a rural north Indian setting, Shahana Goswami portrays a 28-year-old widow who takes over her late husband's job as a police officer.

3. Emergency - January 17

The biographical action drama film Emergency, directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, is based on the events of 1975 and features Vishak Nair, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, and Mahima Chaudhry. The film is based on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

4. Azaad - January 17

The historical drama, Azaad will mark the acting debuts of both Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan. Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty will also play important roles in Abhishek Kapoor's film. The film, which is co-produced by Pragya Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala, promises a passionate love story. In this tale, which takes place in India in the 1920s, a young stable boy named Govind finds his soul mate in the wild horse, Azaad.

5. Sky Force - January 24

The upcoming military film Sky Force is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur and is produced by Jio Studios' Jyoti Deshpande and Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, respectively. Starring in the movie are Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Veer Pahariya, and Akshay Kumar. The 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war retaliation strike, which targeted Pakistan's Sargodha airbase and was allegedly India's first and deadliest airstrike, served as the basis for this movie.

6. Deva - January 31

Deva marks the debut of Bobby-Sanjay and filmmaker Rosshan Andrews in Hindi cinema. The film's primary actors are Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Pavail Gulati. The producers are Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. While looking into a high-profile case, Deva (Shahid Kapoor), a smart but disobedient police officer, discovers a web of betrayal and dishonesty.