Rajamouli announces biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, ‘Made in India’ teaser

SS Rajamouli is returning with another story and this time he would be the force behind the biopic of an Indian film, named 'Made In India'. The biopic is reportedly based on 'the father of Indian cinema' Dadasaheb Phalke. The movie will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar and released in six different languages for example Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Along with Varun Gupta of MaxStudios, the movie will also be produced by SS Karthikeya of Showing Business, who is the son of Rajamouli.





BIGGG NEWS… SS RAJAMOULI PRESENTS ‘MADE IN INDIA’… #SSRajamouli presents the biopic of #Indian cinema… Titled #MadeInIndia… #NationalAward winner #NitinKakkar will direct the film… Produced by #VarunGupta [#MaxStudios] and #SSKarthikeya [#ShowingBusiness].



In #Marathi,… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 19, 2023 SS Rajamouli shared the announcement video and wrote on X (Twitter) yesterday, "When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA..."

Rajamouli’s ‘Made in India’: Overview

Dadasaheb Phalke, called the 'Father of Indian Cinema', created the first full-length Indian feature film named Raja Harishchandra in 1913. He was born in Trimbak in (now Maharashtra), the filmmaker's real name was Dhundiraj Govind Phalke. He learned filmmaking from London from Cecil Hepworth and made his directorial debut. In his professional journey spanning more than 19 years, he made 95 films and 27 short movies.

In 1969, the central government gave recognition to the visionary filmmaker by devoting an honour in his name, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is given for outstanding contributions to the Indian film industry.

Rajamouli on his dream project, Mahabharat SS Rajamouli has additionally spoken about his dream project on Mahabharata throughout the long term. He recently mentions that if he makes it, he will make it in 10 sections to do it full justice.

He further added that, "If I get to the point of making Mahabharata, it would take me a year just to read the versions of Mahabharata that are available in the country. At present, I can only assume that it would be a 10-part film.”

He also said that,“Every film I make, I feel that I’m learning something to ultimately make Mahabharat. So that’s my dream and every step is towards that,”.