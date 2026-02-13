O' Romeo box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor's film sees dull start

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, advance bookings for O' Romeo on its opening day are pegged at roughly ₹3 crore gross. While the numbers stop short of signalling a breakout start, they point to steady traction, especially in metro markets where romantic action dramas tend to find a more receptive audience.

O Romeo, advance booking

Advance bookings for O’Romeo opened just two days ahead of release, with the makers hoping to recreate the excitement that marked Haider and Kaminey, the earlier collaborations between Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj. That level of buzz, however, remained elusive.

O’Romeo sold little over 11.8 lakh tickets over its first few days in India, according to Sacnilk. The number is a little disappointing considering its 8900 screen opening. On its first day of release, the movie barely made over ₹3 crore in advance sales, which is below average for a movie of this scale.

O’Romeo box office collection day 1

Trade anticipates a poor performance from O Romeo at the box office on Friday, given the tendencies in advance bookings. Trade analysts predict that the movie will release in India with a net opening of ₹7-9 crore.