Border 2 box office collection Day 18: War drama ready to enter 500 cr club

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:49 AM IST
On January 23, Border 2, the follow-up to the 1997 cult hit, debuted in theatres. The movie has already surpassed the ₹300 crore milestone in the domestic market and has been having a great run at the box office. Over the weekend, Border 2 posted good earnings on Saturday and Sunday.
Border 2, in spite of the slowdown, has become the second-highest-grossing movie for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Interestingly, the movie had a clear window in theatres because no big releases were planned until March. On January 23, 2026, the war drama was released.
Border 2 box office collection day-wise
· Week 1- ₹ 224.25 cr
· Week 2- ₹ 70.15
· Day 15- ₹ 2.85
· Day 16- ₹ 5.25
· Day 17- ₹ 7.25
· Day 18- ₹ 1.85 - 2.12*
· Day 19 (Feb 10)- ₹ 0.38 (Early Trends)
Total box office collection- ₹ 311.75 - 343.59.
Border 2 box office ‘occupancy’
Border 2 has reportedly registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 7.34% on its third Monday. Morning shows recorded an occupancy of 4.49%, while afternoon shows saw 8.12%. Evening shows registered at 7.89%, and night shows peaked at 8.84%.
Mentioning figures, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X, “#Border2 [Week 3] Fri 3.12 cr, Sat 6.01 cr, Sun 8.45 cr. Total: ₹ 341.47 cr…#Border2 biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 244.97 cr Week 2: ₹ 78.92 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 17.58 cr Total: ₹ 341.47 cr.”
The 1971 India-Pakistan War serves as the backdrop for Border 2. Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Anya Singh also play significant roles in the movie. Under the auspices of T-Series Films and J. P. Films, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta have provided financial support for the film.