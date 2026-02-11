Border 2 box office collection Day 18: War drama ready to enter 500 cr club

On January 23, Border 2, the follow-up to the 1997 cult hit, debuted in theatres. The movie has already surpassed the ₹300 crore milestone in the domestic market and has been having a great run at the box office. Over the weekend, Border 2 posted good earnings on Saturday and Sunday.

Border 2, in spite of the slowdown, has become the second-highest-grossing movie for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Interestingly, the movie had a clear window in theatres because no big releases were planned until March. On January 23, 2026, the war drama was released.

Border 2 box office collection day-wise

· Week 1- ₹ 224.25 cr

· Week 2- ₹ 70.15 · Day 15- ₹ 2.85 · Day 16- ₹ 5.25 · Day 17- ₹ 7.25 · Day 18- ₹ 1.85 - 2.12* · Day 19 (Feb 10)- ₹ 0.38 (Early Trends) Total box office collection- ₹ 311.75 - 343.59. Border 2 box office ‘occupancy’ Border 2 has reportedly registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 7.34% on its third Monday. Morning shows recorded an occupancy of 4.49%, while afternoon shows saw 8.12%. Evening shows registered at 7.89%, and night shows peaked at 8.84%.