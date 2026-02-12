Avengers Doomsday: Russo brothers finally decode the four-video teaser plan

One of the most awaited releases of 2026, Avengers: Doomsday is already fuelling intense fan chatter. With a sprawling ensemble and the return of several key Marvel heroes, the studio recently unveiled four separate videos spotlighting pivotal characters. The unusual rollout left fans speculating about Marvel’s strategy—until director Joe Russo stepped in to reveal the thinking behind the move.

Adding to the excitement is the return of Robert Downey Jr., who makes a dramatic comeback—not as Iron Man, but as the iconic villain Doctor Doom. The film is being helmed by the Russo Brothers and is slated for a theatrical and IMAX release on December 18, 2026.

Avengers Doomsday trailer explained To introduce the many characters in Avengers Doomsday, the makers released four videos. Chris Evans played Steve Rogers again in the first teaser, while Chris Hemsworth played Thor, Black Panther, and Fantastic Four in the second season's third teaser and X-Men in the last one. He had earlier urged fans to take note of these teasers since they will be crucial to the plot. ALSO READ: After Ranveer Singh, Aayush Sharma receives threat email demanding ransom Joe Russo explained his reasoning for releasing four distinct videos in an interview with Empire. He said, “Each one of those trailers is narrative information, and it’s all part of a larger story. So, I would argue that Doomsday has already started for you.”