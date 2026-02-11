Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 11: Rani Mukerji's cop film holds firm

Mardaani 3, with Rani Mukerji reprising her role as the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, continues to hold steady at the Indian box office. The crime thriller saw a healthy uptick in collections over its second weekend, raising expectations for its performance on the crucial second Monday (day 11).

The fact that the movie passed the second Monday test and did not drop considerably is encouraging. Meanwhile, it has surpassed the first installment's lifetime collection. On January 30, 2026, Mardaani 3 was released in theatres.

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 11

On its second Monday, Day 11, the movie brought in about Rs 1.15 crore, according to Sacnilk, bringing its total domestic box office to Rs 37.05 crore.

Even though Mardaani 3 had its best success on the first weekend, its weekday numbers have stayed consistent, suggesting that the audience is still interested. After earning Rs 4 crore on Friday, the movie's earnings increased to Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday. Momentum had a strong upward trend over its maiden weekend, peaking on debut Sunday with earnings of Rs 7.25 crore. Mardaani 3 box office occupancy With less than 6.67% occupancy, morning shows got off to a slower start, but as the day went on, attendance gradually increased. Evening screenings did better with 10.18% occupancy, while afternoon presentations drew about 9.76% of the audience. The movie's earnings were further enhanced by night shows, which had a strong 10.48% occupancy rate.