Emmy nominations 2023: Everything you need to know about nominees

HBO show 'Succession' drives Emmy nominations 2023 with 27 nods, while labour tensions in Hollywood threaten to postpone the honours ceremony

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 11:47 AM IST
On Wednesday, the list of nominees for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards was released. HBO's Succession leads the pack with 27 nominations, including 14 for its ensemble members and for best drama. HBO's own 'The Last Of Us' and 'The White Lotus' follow closely behind with 24 and 23 complete nods, while Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso boasts 21 competitors.

At this point, Emmy's ceremony is planned for September 18 and will be broadcast live on the Fox network. But, organisers will go with a choice nearer to the date in regards to any potential rescheduling, as per an academy spokesperson. The expectation is that the continuous negotiations with the guilds can help the academy arrive at a fair and quick goal, as communicated by Frank Scherma, the chairman and CEO of the Television Academy during the nomination declaration. Now let's take a look at some of the nomination list below.
 

Emmys Nominations 2023: Drama
Andor

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets.

Emmys nominations 2023: Lead Actress

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession.

Emmys nominations 2023: Lead Actor
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession.

Emmys Nominations 2023: Comedy

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday.

Emmys nominations 2023: Talk shows
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night Wirth Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart.

Emmys nominations 2023: Animation shows
Bob’s Burgers

Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons.






Topics :Emmy AwardsHollywoodaward shows

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

