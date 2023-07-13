Emmy nominations 2023: Everything you need to know about nominees

On Wednesday, the list of nominees for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards was released. HBO's Succession leads the pack with 27 nominations, including 14 for its ensemble members and for best drama. HBO's own 'The Last Of Us' and 'The White Lotus' follow closely behind with 24 and 23 complete nods, while Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso boasts 21 competitors.

At this point, Emmy's ceremony is planned for September 18 and will be broadcast live on the Fox network. But, organisers will go with a choice nearer to the date in regards to any potential rescheduling, as per an academy spokesperson. The expectation is that the continuous negotiations with the guilds can help the academy arrive at a fair and quick goal, as communicated by Frank Scherma, the chairman and CEO of the Television Academy during the nomination declaration. Now let's take a look at some of the nomination list below.



Emmys Nominations 2023: Drama • Andor

• Better Call Saul

• The Crown

• House of the Dragon

• The Last of Us

• Succession

• The White Lotus

• Yellowjackets.

Emmys nominations 2023: Lead Actress

• Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

• Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

• Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

• Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

• Keri Russell, The Diplomat

• Sarah Snook, Succession.

Emmys nominations 2023: Lead Actor • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

• Brian Cox, Succession

• Kieran Culkin, Succession

• Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

• Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

• Jeremy Strong, Succession.

Emmys Nominations 2023: Comedy

• Abbott Elementary

• Barry

• The Bear

• Jury Duty

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

• Only Murders in the Building

• Ted Lasso

• Wednesday.

Emmys nominations 2023: Talk shows • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

• Jimmy Kimmel Live!

• Late Night Wirth Seth Meyers

• The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

• The Problem With Jon Stewart.

Emmys nominations 2023: Animation shows • Bob’s Burgers

• Entergalactic

• Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

• Rick and Morty

• The Simpsons.