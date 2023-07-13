Home / Entertainment / Suniel Shetty eats fewer tomatoes now because of rising prices, detail here

Suniel Shetty eats fewer tomatoes now because of rising prices, detail here

Hera Pheri star Suniel Shetty expressed his dissent over rising tomato prices in his own way by saying the rising cost of vegetables had affected his kitchen

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 3:26 PM IST
Suniel Shetty has claimed that the rapidly surging vegetable prices have affected his kitchen. In an interview to Aaj Tak, the Hera Pheri star said he had to make a compromise on the purchase due to the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes. 

Expressing dissent on the market trends in his own way, the entertainer, who is also a restaurateur, said that he has been compelled to think twice before purchasing tomatoes due to the severe increase in costs. Additionally, the actor claimed that he cultivates a variety of vegetables and fruits in his Khandala farmhouse.

Suniel Shetty had shown a glimpse inside his home, Jahaan, in Khandala, near Mumbai, at the beginning of the previous year. He had called the dining room one of his number one rooms adding that it is 'each Mangalorean's favourite room' as they 'love to eat'.

As per the grocery trade unions, the tomato costs this week went somewhere in the range of ₹120 and ₹150 per kg in the retail market. In the first week of May, tomatoes were being sold at a price of Rs 10 per kilogram, their current price is almost 15 times higher.
 

Suniel Shetty on high prices and buying tomatoes
In an interview to Hindi channel Aaj Tak, Suniel Shetty said, “My wife Mana only buys vegetables for one or two days, we believe in eating fresh produce. The prices for tomatoes are skyrocketing these days, and this has affected our kitchen as well. I eat fewer tomatoes these days. People might think that since I’m a superstar, these things wouldn’t affect me. But that isn’t true, we have to deal with such issues as well.”


Suniel also explained why he prefers to buy vegetables and fruits through an app and expressed concern about the rise in tomato prices. He continued, "If you look at the prices on these apps, you’ll be shocked. They’re cheaper than all the shops and markets. I order from the app, but not because it’s cheaper, but because they sell fresh produce. I am also a restaurateur, and I’ve always bargained for the best prices. But with the rising prices of tomatoes, people have had to compromise on taste and quality. I have too.”

Suniel has most recently worked in the Amazon Mini TV series 'Tracker Tootega Nahi Todega', his OTT debut. He essayed the role of a cop in the show. It also stars Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev.

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

