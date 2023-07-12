Home / Entertainment / Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was released digitally on July 11

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' is now available for digital purchase. The Transformer film arrived on digital this summer on July 11, and its official 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD hit shelves on October 10 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The announcement comes after the movie made its debut in theatres grossing $400 million at the box office after a five-year break from the franchise. However, the achievement is still low as compared to its previous instalments of the franchise.

The film is set to make its digital debut soon, so those who missed the action on big screens can witness the movie from the comfort of their own home.

Both digital and physical release of Transformers: Rise of Beasts comes with additional one-hour bonus content, which also includes deleted or bonus content.

Transformation animation to release next year

Fans found the Transformation franchise highly lucrative since the franchise first hit the cinema in 2007 with a Michael Bay-directed film.

However, the franchise is now showing interest in animated movies and might release the first movie titled "Transformation One" next year.

All details are not yet disclosed, but according to previous reports, the movie will take place on Cybertron, the home planet of the Transformers, and the movie will mainly focus on the friendship between Optimus Prime and Megatron.

What is Rise of the Beasts about?

Protagonist Optimus Prime will face its biggest challenge in the movie. The Autobots team up to form a powerful faction known as Maximals when a new threat arises to destroy the planet. Noah (Anthony Ramos) and Elena (Dominique Fishback) will help the Transformers in the ultimate battle to save the planet.

Topics :Hollywoodmoviesdigital rights

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

