OTT Release 21 Aug to 28 Aug 2023: This week's most anticipated releases

In the fourth week of August 2023, several new gripping stories are set to release on different OTT platforms. Different OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv and many others will release some amazing content in all genres, including drama, comedy, romance, and horror.

There is a range of OTT movies, which will release on OTT platforms this week from 21 August to 28 August 2023.

OTT upcoming releases [21st August - 28th August, 2023] Lighthouse

The show will be released on Netflix on August 22, 2023. Lighthouse is created by Nobuyuki Sakuma, in which Gen Hoshino and Masayasu Wakabayashi will play the lead role. The show is a story of two leading entertainers who sit for a casual get-together conversation and talk about their lives, and apprehensions and fears in a very comical way.

Ashoka

A Disney+ Hotstar series will be released on August 23, 2023. Which is developed by Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni, where actors like Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, and many others will play the pivotal role. Ashoka is a spin-off from The Mandalorian series. The hero of the story is Ashoka Tano who investigates the forthcoming menace to the galaxy after the fall of the Empire.

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn

James Jone directed “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” will release on Apple TV+ and will release on August 23, 2023. The mini-series is a compelling story in which a CEO turns into a fugitive, called Carlos Ghosn. The show talks about the reign of power, startled feelings, and astonishing arrests.

Who is Erin Carter?

Who is Erin Carter is a movie that revolves around a British teacher in Spain named Erin Carter, where she is engulfed in a supermarket robbery, where one of the robbers claims to know her and invites trouble into her life. Who is Erin Carter is a series directed by Ashley Way, Savina Dellicour, and Bill Eagles. In the movie, the lead roles were played by Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, and Indica Watson. The movie will be released on Netflix on 24 August 2023.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

The movie will be released on August 25, 2023, on Netflix. In the movie, Stacy and Lydia are best friends, who expected their bat mitzvah as a spectacular event. But things went hilariously wrong when a popular king and a middle school drama threatened the friendship and initiation ceremony. The movie is directed by Sammi Cohen.

Killer Book Club

Killer Book Club will also be released on August 25, 2023, on Netflix. The movie is directed by Carlos Alonso Ojea, where Veki Velilla, Iván Pellicer, Álvaro Mel were in the lead role. The movie is about eight friends who love horror. Everything was going fine unless they met a killer clown who shares the dark secret they share.

These are the most anticipated movies and series to be released on different OTT platforms. Don't forget to watch these thrilling movies.