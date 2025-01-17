OTT releases this week: From Paatal Lok Season 2 to The Roshans, and more

There are plenty of options for this weekend binge-watch, with a variety of films and web series scheduled to release on streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and others between January 12 and 18.

This week's OTT releases include everything from popular films like Rifle Club and Viduthalai Part 2 to new seasons of beloved classics like Paatal Lok and XO, Kitty. For those seeking something more romantic, there are also documentaries such as With Love, Meghan, and The Roshans.

OTT releases this week: When and where to watch

1. Paatal Lok Season 2

After more than 4 years, Amazon Prime Video has returned with season 2 of its renowned "Paatal Lok." Today, January 17, 2025, is the day when Paatal Lok Season 2 will go live on Prime Video.

Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays Hathiram Chaudhary again, and Ishwak Singh, who plays IPS officer Imran Ansari, who has been promoted to Hathiram's senior, are among the lead roles of Paatal Lok Season 2. In addition to Gul Panag, the series features Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua as new cast members.

2. The Roshans

Today, January 17, the documentary series on the Roshan family will be made available on Netflix. Featuring Hrithik, Rakesh, and Rajesh Roshan, the documentary series will take viewers on a journey through the lives, hardships, and victories of the Roshan family.

3. Rifle Club - Netflix

In Aashiq Abu's film, rapper Hanumankind will make his acting debut and Anurag Kashyap will make his Malayalam debut. The movie, a Western story with an Indian twist, debuted in theatres on December 19 and started streaming from January 16 on Netflix.

It describes how two young people are being hunted by a deadly arms dealer and his gang, turning a historic rifle club in Wayanad into the main point of a struggle for survival.

4. With love, Meghan - Netflix

In this 8-episode series, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, shares a fresh aspect of her life with the audience. Meghan sees her cooking, gardening, and entertaining while giving a glimpse of her Montecito home and "real life" in Love. The episodes where Meghan shares her favourite recipes, ideas, and advice will include celebrity guests like Mindy Kaling and Roy Choi. On January 15, it went live.

5. Viduthalai Part 2 - ZEE5

The Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, and Soori film directed by Vetrimaaran is a follow-up to his 2023 film Viduthalai Part 1. Vaathiyaar, the leader of Makkal Padai, and his struggle against oppression are the main topics of the Tamil historical thriller that will be available for streaming on January 17. In the movie, which will see Soori return to his role as Constable Kumaresan, Anurag Kashyap also plays a significant part. On December 20, the movie was released in theatres.

6. XO, Kitty (Season 2) - Netflix

Kitty Song Covey, played by Anna Cathcart, the youngest of the Covey sisters, will be returning to Korea International School Seoul in XO, Kitty. Because Kitty is researching the past of her late mother, this time it is not just about friendship, conflict and love triangles. More than ever, Kitty turns to Noah Centineo's Peter Kavinsky for help as she navigates complex relationships and unexpected family disclosures. On January 16, the series went live online.