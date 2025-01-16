Saif Ali Khan knife attack: Actor out of danger after surgery, says family

Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger, his family confirmed, after the overnight horrific knife attack at the actor’s residence. The actor is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan once survived heart attack at 36. Here's all you need to know The doctors are keeping an eye on his progress while he recovers. The police are looking into the situation, and all family members are reported to be safe. Khan was stabbed six times by an intruder on Thursday morning while residing on the 12th floor of Bandra's elite residential community, Satguru Sharan. For treatment, he was brought to Lilavati Hospital.

Saif Ali Khan was moved to the ICU and would be monitored there for a day, he said. A number of celebrities, meantime, have expressed their concern over the situation on social media. A foreign object, a broken part of the knife, was discovered close to his spine, removed, and submitted to the police, according to Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of the Lilavati hospital.was moved to the ICU and would be monitored there for a day, he said. A number of celebrities, meantime, have expressed their concern over the situation on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saif Ali Khan attacked

Kareena's team stated to the paps, "There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in the hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine."

They further added, "We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police are already doing their due investigations."

“Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time,” the family said in a statement to the press.

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan knife attack: Other celebs wishes speedy recovery and demand justice

WB CM Mamata Banerjee wrote on X, “It’s very concerning to hear about the attack on noted actor Saif Ali Khan. I pray for his speedy recovery, trusting that the law will take its course and those responsible will be held accountable. My thoughts and prayers are with Sharmila Di, Kareena Kapoor, and the entire family during this difficult time.”

Jr NTR expressed shock and tweeted on X, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health," read his X tweet.

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi too tweeted, "Deeply Disturbed by news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery".

Actor Pooja Bhatt has also expressed concern over security and said "Local police are our first preventers/grass root defenders. It is law enforcement's duty to create an environment in which people with a criminal bent do not feel comfortable to operate. The Beat officer must act as a deterrent in preventing criminal activity".

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh tweeted on the incident, "My prayers with Saif sir and the entire family. This is very sad indeed !! May your bravery and love for your family be rewarded with healing, strength, and peace. Get well soon".