Varun Dhawan begins Border 2 shooting, joins team in Madhya Pradesh

Varun Dhawan has started filming for the highly-anticipated sequel Border 2. The actor joined the cast in Madhya Pradesh. The makers of the Border sequel shared the news on Thursday.

Tseries shared the update along with the photos of Varun Dhawan, Bhushan Kumar and others. The caption of the viral post reads, "Action, grit, and patriotism!"

"Actor Varun Dhawan begins the #Border2 journey in the scenic cantonment areas of Jhansi with Producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, Co-producer Shiv Chanana and director Anurag Singh leading the way January 23, 2026— Get ready for an unforgettable saga!," the post added.

Border 2 cast

Here's the cast of JP Dutta's Border 2:

Sunny Deol

Varun Dhawan

Diljit Dosanjh

Nitish Nirmal

Ahan Shetty

Vinali Bhatnagar

About Border 2

Anurag Singh is directing the sequel to the 1997 film 'Border,' a war drama Battle of Longewala (1971). The prequel was directed by JP Nadda and the film was set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Reportedly, the sequel is based on the 1999 Kargil War when Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) into the Indian territory, mostly in the Kargil district.

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banner of T-Series and JP Dutta’s J.P. Films. The much-anticipated movie is set to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.

