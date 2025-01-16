Bigg Boss 18 Voting Trends: 6 finalists set to compete for coveted trophy

Three days remain until Bigg Boss 18's grand finale, and fans are anxious to watch their favorite contestant take home the trophy. Six contestants made it to the grand finale , set for January 19, 2025, following Shilpa Shirodkar's tearful elimination last night.

Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Karan Veer Mehra are the top six finalists of this season. It is interesting to observe that the majority of the work for the season is already done and that the contestants have left a significant impression on the audiences.

All about the Bigg Boss 18 week 15

Eisha Singh, who has been surrounded by controversy all season, is ranked number six. The crowd and other participants have accused her of not adding anything to the show, yet she has made it to the finals, partly thanks to the backing of other contestants, particularly Avinash Mishra. Chum Darang is in fifth place. She is the second Arunachal Pradesh contestant to compete in Bigg Boss and has done a fantastic job representing her community. She has fought hard but politely to get to this point, maintaining her dignity throughout the season.

Avinash Mishra, who has been incredibly motivated to win the trophy since day one, comes in at number four. He was criticized for fabricating stories against other competitors in his recent encounters with the media. Remarkably, Vivian Desena, who was regarded as a leading candidate, comes in at the third position. He appears to be far from winning the trophy as the audience is not casting a lot of votes for him.

One of the toughest rivals, Karan Veer Mehra, comes in second. Despite having a poor start, he gained popularity among fans after improving his game with guidance from host Salman Khan and other guests. Many are surprised to learn that Rajan Dalal is ranked first. Even though he has not contributed as much to the show as Vivian and Karan have, his friendship with YouTube celebrities like Elvish Yadav may have helped him because they have been actively supporting him.

It is hard to determine the winner with three days remaining and voting lines still open. On the official Jio Cinema website, viewers can cast their votes for their favorite contestant. Watch Bigg Boss to see what happens next on the reality program in the meantime.

Colors TV will broadcast the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. The show will also be accessible on Jio Cinema for those who would rather stream. Expected to run around 3 hours, the show will include performances, emotional moments, and the winner's announcement.

The countdown to the crowning moment has begun, and fans are excitedly anticipating the conclusion. Will some other contestant shock everyone by winning the trophy, or will Rajat Dalal win the crown like Salman Khan predicted?