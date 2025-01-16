Rifle Club OTT release: How to watch Anurag Kashyap action thriller online?

In 2024, Anurag Kashyap debuted in Malayalam with the film Rifle Club. After its December 19 theatrical premiere, the action thriller had a moderate box office performance. The movie is now prepared to win over viewers once more, but this time it will be available on OTT.

Do not forget to watch this movie online if you were unable to see it in theaters. It is worth mentioning that the movie made its digital premiere less than a month after its theatrical debut. Here is all the information you need to know regarding the release date, plot, cast, and platform of Rifle Club OTT.

Rifle Club OTT Release: When and where to watch?

The movie will be available on Netflix starting today, January 16. In less than a month, the film debuted on the OTT site. "Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t start something new mid-Jan. #NextOnNetflix," Netflix wrote on Instagram.

Rifle Club OTT Release: Cast

Anurag Kashyap, Raffi, Vishnu Agasthya, Vincy Aloshious, Vijayaraghavan, Dileesh Pothan, Darshana Rajendran, Vani Viswanath, Ramzan Muhammed, Baby Jean, Niyaz Musaliyar, Senna Hegde, Surabhi Lakshmi, Prasant Murali, Natesh Hegde, Hanumankind, Parimal Shais and Unnimaya Prasad.

Rifle Club OTT: Plot

After accidentally killing the disobedient son of infamous underworld don Dayanand Bare in Mangalore, a horrified couple flees to a lonely rifle club in the Wayanad village of Kerala. There, they seek refuge alongside the club's members, including secretary Kaduvachalil Avaran. Movie star Shajahan visits the club that same evening to inquire about the process of finding a part in his upcoming film.

In an attempt to get revenge for the loss of his kid, Dayanand Bare launches a savage attack on the club while looking for the couple. Armed with their skills and determination, the rifle club members must now fight for their lives while protecting the newlyweds from the vengeful don and his soldiers.

Also Read

Rifle Club OTT: Behind the Scenes

Aashiq Abu is the director and co-producer of the film, and a talented group of writers, including Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Karunakaran, Sharfu, and Suhas, wrote the screenplay. This marks their first time working together with Abu since the critically acclaimed Mayaanadhi.

With Aashiq Abu handling the cinematography and Ajayan Chalissery handling the production design, Rifle Club boasts outstanding production values. The film is enhanced by the enthralling music score by Rex Vijayan. Supreme Sundar coordinated the stunts in the movie as well, which heightens the action scenes.