Panchayat Season 3 now out on Prime: Here is how you can stream it for free

The long-awaited moment has arrived! The much-anticipated third season of 'Panchayat', the top-rated and most streamed Indian web series on Amazon Prime Video, is set to debut today. Ahead of its release, here's a comprehensive guide on how to stream it and what to expect from the latest season.

When will 'Panchayat: Season 3' premiere?

'Panchayat: Season 3' started streaming at midnight on May 28. Viewers can now watch all the episodes of the series.

Watch 'Panchayat: Season 3' for free

Yes, you read that right! Amazon Prime Video is offering a one-month free trial to new users. To enrol in a Prime free trial, your account needs to have an active and valid credit card. Note that other payment methods, such as an Amazon.com Corporate Line of Credit, checking accounts, or pre-paid credit cards, are not eligible for this trial sign-up process.

What to expect from the latest season of Panchayat

In an interview with news agency PTI, actor Chandan Roy revealed that the new season will feature some "crazy events."

"The new season is going to be double the fun compared to the previous ones. It will be filled with crazy events. Also, the audience will get to see some new characters this time. In total, the writer of the show, Chandan sir, has done a really good job," Roy told PTI.

Roy plays the role of Vikas, a good-natured office assistant in the hit comedy series.

Panchayat 3 trailer and plot details

The trailer of the new season, released by the creators on social media on May 15, begins with the appointment of a new secretary for Phulera. However, due to some unavoidable circumstances, he is sent back, and Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), the former secretary, resumes his position.

The new season features the much-loved cast of 'Panchayat' - Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa, reprising their roles.

Panchayat: More seasons in the pipeline

Fans of the web series rejoice! The producers have no plans to end the series after this season. Director Deepak Kumar Mishra confirmed that they have two more seasons of Panchayat in the pipeline.

"For us, generally, there's no break between two seasons. The third season is over, and we have written three to four episodes of the show. So far, we have thought about making season four and five. For season four, we have a clear idea, and there is a broader idea for season five," Mishra added.

About 'Panchayat'

Produced by The Viral Fever, a renowned YouTube channel, 'Panchayat' narrates the story of Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate unexpectedly thrust into the role of a Gram Panchayat Secretary in the village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh, diverging from his potential lucrative IT career path.

The series chronicles his journey as he contends with the challenges of adapting to rural life and deciphering the implicit social customs of Phulera. Despite the initial cultural hurdles, Abhishek gradually develops an affinity for Phulera and Rinki, the daughter of the village head. This light-hearted comedy delves into his metamorphosis amidst the rustic landscape of rural India.

The show premiered in 2020 and quickly gained popularity among the audience for its light-hearted take on hinterland politics.