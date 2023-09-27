Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Celebrities invited in reception

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha finally married on September 24 in a private ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Their marriage was shown by their family, friends, relatives, politicians like Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and sports stars like Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, and Harbhajan Singh as well.



Parineeti Chopra looked gorgeous in a stylish pink saree with her husband #RaghavChadha at their wedding reception in Udaipur. The 1st photo of the newly-wed looked goes viral. The couple had an ivory-themed wedding & they looked ethereal in ethnic outfits.#ParineetiRaghavWedding — E Global news (@eglobalnews23) September 25, 2023



There were reports that the couple will have wedding receptions in Chandigarh and Mumbai. In the meantime, a few reports also said that they will likewise have a reception in Delhi which will be attended by few more politicians. But, it seems that there has been some change in the plan.

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding reception: Celebrities Sanjeev Arora and his wife posted at Instagram sharing a photo with Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at their wedding reception. He wrote in his caption, “Congratulations to @raghavchadha88 and @parineetichopra on their beautiful union. Wishing this power couple a lifetime filled with laughter, love, and endless happiness.”

Wedding guests such as fashion designer Manish Malhotra, also as the bride's official couturier attended a wedding and reception. Sania Mirza also shared a glimpse of her reception outfit on Instagram. She also attended the wedding with her sister Anam.

Arvind Kejriwa, Bhagwant Mann, Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra among others attended the ceremonies. Sanjeev Arora captioned it, “Absolutely delighted to have enjoyed Udaipur Marriage within the company of our esteemed CMs of Delhi @arvindkejriwal and Punjab @bhagwantmann1, along with fellow parliamentarians @sanjaysinghaap, @harbhajan3 and @vikramsahney.”

Yuva Sena's Aaditya Thackeray also attended the wedding and was a part of groom's side of Raghav Chadha's baaraat.

In the meantime, Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick, alongside their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas missed a wedding. But, Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra attended both the celebrations in Delhi and Udaipur.

Newly weds to host a grand reception in Mumbai According to a report in News18, the receptions that should have been held in Delhi and Chandigarh might be dropped. Instead, the newlyweds will have one huge reception in Mumbai. A source said that, "the party in Chandigarh and Delhi stands cancelled as of now".

Parineeti and Raghav will currently be hosting their friends in Mumbai. The party is now set to happen on October 4. The report likewise says that Bollywood and Parineeti's co-stars will be attending the Mumbai reception. Parineeti wants only her closest friends, relatives and family members to be a part of the wedding in Udaipur.