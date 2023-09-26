Dunki vs Salaar: SRK and Prabhas will clash this Christmas, check updates

There is great news for all movie lovers as this Christmas is going to be an overdose of entertainment with the two most anticipated movies set to clash at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki will compete with Prabhas' Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. Both movies will hit theatres on December 22, 2023. Earlier, the Salaar movie was supposed to be released on September 28. However, the movie has been postponed once again, and it is expected to release the movie on Christmas. There is no official announcement as of now from the Salaar team.

Dunki vs Salaar confirmed Trade analysts confirmed the news of the clash between SRK's DUNKI and Prabhas' Salaar Part 1. Taran shared a post on Twitter (now X), “Yes. It’s true… SRK Vs Prabhas, Dunki Vs Salaar this Christmas… The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive THIS CHRISTMAS [on 22 Dec 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 Sept 2023].”

About Salaar Prashan Neel-directed Salaar movie was expected to be released on September 28. However, recent reports suggest that the movie might be released later this year or may not be released this year at all.

There is still no official announcement regarding Salaar's release date, and there are many theories regarding the delay in release, one of the most common reasons was VFX work, which pushed the movie to a later date. Film Industry analyst, Manobala Vijaybalan said, “The team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. They are making the final touches on the film and committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.”

About Dunki

Dunki is the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. Rajkumar Hirani has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood, like Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju.

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki will also feature Tapsee, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. This is SRK's third movie this year, and his last two movies were blockbusters, and Jawan is still going strong.