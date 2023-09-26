Mission Raniganj Trailer: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller is set to roar

Mission Raniganj is a survival thriller movie. Akshay Kumar is playing the lead role of Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, and newly-wed Parineeti Chopra will be seen next to him as his wife. The story depicts a real-life incident in which one man saves the lives of helpless miners stuck in a coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, in 1989.





The trailer shows the 1989 real story, where 65 miners are trapped in underground tunnels. Akshay Kumar, who will be seen as Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, tells seniors that the traditional extraction method won't work, and he deploys an improvised capsule through a borewell. He bravely volunteers to head into the flooded pit and rescue the miners, going against all the odds.

The story of Mission Raniganj was written by Vipul K Rawal and it is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. Earlier, the movie was titled Capsule Gill, but later, the makers changed it to Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue.

The team also released the song Jalsa 2.0, which was sung and written by Satinder Sartaaj. Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra dance to this song in Punjabi attire.

What is the cast of Mission Raniganj? Here are the lead star cast of Mission Raniganj:

Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Singh Gill

Parineeti Chopra as Nirdosh Gill (Gill's Wife)

Rajesh Sharma as Gobardhan Roy

Ravi Kishan

Gaurav Prateek as Diwakar

Khushboo Atre as Saroj (Diwakar Wife)

Pawan Malhotra as T P Bindal

Kumud Mishra as R J Ujjwal

Dibyendu Bhattacharya as D Sen

Anant Mahadevan

Veerendra Saxena as Tapan Ghosh

When is the release date of Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue?

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj, will hit theatres on October 6, 2023.

Is Mission Raniganj based on a real story?

Yes, the story is based on a real-life event in the Raniganj gold mine which was discovered by John Sumner and Suetonius Grant Heatly of the East India Company in 1774.





On November 13, 1989, the miners working at the coal mine suddenly triggered a series of blasts that caused the mine structure to shake and an underground wall adjacent to the miners' working site to crack. This resulted in flooding, where six miners lost their lives, and 65 were stuck inside due to the cave-in. The water level was rising quickly, and the unstable mine structure was creating difficulties in the rescue operation.

A young and brave mine engineer from IIT Dhanbad, Yashwant Singh Gill, came to the rescue.

Yashwant then designed a six-foot high iron capsule with a diameter of 21 inches and dropped it inside a coalmine by digging a new borehole. With the help of a 12-tonne crane, all of the 65 miners were safely pulled out. The rescue operation took 6 hours to complete, and around 2000 people witnessed it.

To honour Gill and his bravery, Coal India celebrates Rescue Day every year. He even received Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak by then President of India, Ramaswamy Venkataraman.