Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 5: Allu Arjun film biz drops on Monday

The Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 is doing phenomenal business at the box office and is strongly heading for Rs 600 crore collections domestically. The movie has already shattered several records at the box office. It has already become the fastest movie to enter the Rs 500 crore club in India.

Despite a tremendously successful opening weekend, the movie’s business significantly declined on its first Monday. According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie witnessed a 54.56% decline as compared to its first Sunday. The Sukumar directorial minted Rs 64.1 crore (rough data) on Monday.

The occupancy rates also dropped on Monday morning as compared to the weekend as the Hindi version recorded around 22.42 per cent and the Telugu version at 23.75 per cent. The select early-morning screenings include 1 am to 6 am. The total footfall for the movie reached Rs 2.43 crore in India.

Pusha 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

After doing a whopping business through the opening week, the movie collection observed a dip on Monday, earning about Rs 64.1 crore during the day. It is expected to post a similar performance on day 6 (Tuesday).

The current collection of Pushpa 2 at the domestic box office is Rs 593.1 crore, Sacnilk reported.

Puspa 2 heading to Rs 1000 crore

If its current performance continues, Pushpa 2: The Rule may break into the Rs 1000 crore club within the first week of its release. This movie has already broken the record of Rs 600 crore and continues to shatter more records just like another Monday at the office. Currently, the highest-grossing movie of the year has minted Rs Rs 494.5 crore in its opening week, while Pushpa 2 has crossed Rs 500 crore in just four days of its release.

The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandhana starrer Pushpa 2 premiered on December 4. In the Hindi language, the movie has grossed Rs 285.7 crore from December 5 to 9, 2024. Pushpa 2 broke the record of the KGF 2 collection, which held the record for the highest collection in Hindi for week 1, with Rs 268 crore and Baahubali 2 was in the second spot with Rs 247 crore. It has also shattered the lifetime collection of RRR that minted Rs 272 crore. Most likely, it will also break the record of Kalki 2898 AD’s record of Rs 293 crore by the end of this week.