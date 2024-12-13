Pushpa 2 Day 9 Collections: Allu Arjun movie reaches 750 cr mark in India

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandhana-starrer Pushpa 2 is doing whopping business at the box office. It has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in just six days of its release (without releasing in China). Even after doing this collection, this movie is still not showing any sign of slowing down.

The Sukumar-directed movie is shattering all the records. Pushpa 2 has an impressive collection, not just in the South but across the country. It has even surpassed Yash's KGF 2 and soon it has overtaken Prabhas' Baahubali.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 9

The movie is going strong across the country. Currently, the collection of the movie stands at Rs 726.3 crore. The opening day earnings were Rs 164.25 crore which is also the highest single-day collection for the movie.

The worldwide collections were Rs 1067 crore after seven days of its release and it is expected to reach at least around Rs 1105 crore after eight days.

Day 0: Rs 10.65 Crore

Day 1: Rs 164.25 Crore

Day 2: Rs 93.8 Crore

Day 3: Rs 119.25 Crore

Day 4: Rs 141.5 Crore

Day 5: Rs 64.45 Crore

Day 6: Rs 51.55 Crore

Day 7: Rs 43.35 Crore

Day 8: Rs 37.9 Crore (rough data)

Day 9: Rs 8.46 Crore (updated by latest figures)

The movie started strong at the box office and the collection witnessed a 50 per cent drop on Day 5 (Monday). The number has been falling since Monday and the collection of the movie was around 37.9 crore, on day 8 Sacnilk reported.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule