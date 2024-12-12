MCZMA discusses SRK, Gauri Khan's appeal to add two new floors to Mannat

According to reports, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is planning to extend two new floors to his Mumbai mansion, which is expected to cost him around Rs 25 crore. SRK's wife Gauri Khan reportedly applied to Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) seeking approval for two additional floors to the residence adding 616.02 sq. metres of area.

The application was filed on November 9, 2024. A committee headed by the principal secretary (environment) Pravin Darade will consider the application filed by Gauri Khan.

MCZMA discusses Gauri Khan's application

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) discussed an application filed by SRK's wife, Gauri Khan, who seeks to build two additional floors on the six-storey annexe behind their bungalow Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai, Hindustan Times reported.

On December 11, principal secretary (environment) Pravin Darade discussed Gauri Khan’s application and feedback was also given.

A senior official says the proposal is a routine process of the addition of an extra area in the bungalow. Now the proposal will be discussed again in the next meeting, subject to getting the required information from Khan's consultant," he added.

This 25-crore extension proposal is likely to add 616.02 sq m to the Mannat annexe's total built-up area. The nine-level structure currently has two basement levels, a ground and six floors.

What is the background of the annexe?

Mannat was previously known as Villa Vienna and Shah Rukh Khan once filmed a scene for the movie Yes Boss at Bandstand; he liked the heritage building built in 1914 by Nariman K Dubash.

It is based on a 2091.38 sqm plot, SRK family lives in the bungalow and annexe. Khan bought the bungalow which is based at the Bandstand in 2001 and named it Mannat. While talking about the lavish purchase at the event in 2023, SRK said, it was “way beyond (our budget)... but we managed….”

The annexe was built in 2019, it came after CRZ rules were amended, allowing people whose properties fell under the zone to expand their homes, the report stated.