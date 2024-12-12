Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary: Kapoors plan grand celebrations

The Kapoor family is set to celebrate the patriarch Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday in a grand way. The family even traveled to the national capital to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join in the festivities ahead of the momentous occasion. A number of videos of the Kapoor family members meeting PM Modi in Delhi have gone viral on social media, with users offering mixed opinions.

They could all be seen wearing traditional ethnic dresses for the event. Although Ranbir and Alia were seen entering together, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor were later seen following them.

During their brief meeting, PM Modi shared his admiration for Raj Kapoor's lasting influence on Indian cinema and spoke about the power of films in their era. He also spoke about Raj Kapoor's role in establishing Indian cinema's global influence long before the term "soft power" became popular.

“In 1947, we had 'Neel Kamal,' and now as we approach 2047, it reflects the immense contribution of such a vast nation. Today, there is much talk about soft power in diplomacy, but back then, Raj Kapoor had already showcased India's strength in this area to the world," he said.

Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary: Film Festival

RK Films has arranged a number of special screenings of Raj Kapoor's classic films in observance of his century, in association with the Film Heritage Foundation and the National Film Archive of India (NFDC). The films, titled Raj Kapoor 100: Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman, will be screened from December 13 to December 15 at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis theaters in 40 cities and 135 locations across India.

Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary

Ranbir Kapoor discussed his grandfather's enduring influence and the family's intentions to honor him with the Raj Kapoor Film Festival at the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa.

He stated, "We are going to organise the Raj Kapoor Film Festival from December 13 to December 15 all over India. I hope you guys come as well. I remember the first time I met Alia, she asked me ‘Who’s Kishore Kumar?’ It’s just a circle of life, people are forgotten. It’s important we remember our roots".

Kareena Kapoor Khan honored her late grandfather on Instagram, saying that, “His legacy lives on. We are so proud to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of my grandfather, India’s Greatest Showman, Raj Kapoor. Join us from Dec 13-15, 2024, on a nostalgic journey through his most iconic films, screening in 40 cities and 135 cinemas."

All about the Raj Kapoor's film legacy

Raj Kapoor is renowned for his everlasting contributions to Indian cinema, which include the classics Mera Naam Joker, Awaara, Sangam, and Shree 420. He received honors including the Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his distinguished career. Additionally, Kapoor's films were recognized internationally on a number of platforms.

Some of his most well-known films, including as Barsaat, Shree 420, Awaara, Jagte Raho, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, and Ram Teri Ganga Maili, will be screened at the next festival in honor of his 100th birthday.