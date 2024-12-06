'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office Day 2 collections may see nominal drop

The sequel of Allu Arjun's Puspha has started its magic at the box office. The much-awaited movie, Pushpa 2’s opening day box office collection was around Rs 175 crores. The movie is still around for a while and will continue to shatter more records worldwide in the coming days.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Box Office Collection Day 2

The movie minted the highest amount from the Telugu version, collecting around Rs 95.1 crore on day 1. It garnered around Rs 65-67 crore on its first day, making it the biggest opener in the Hindi belt overtaking Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The gross collection of Pushpa 2 was around Rs 203 crore.

Though the movie did a whopping collection on the first day, industry experts believe there would be a nominal drop on Friday with the movie expected to earn around 120-140 crore. The Hindi version is also expected to repeat its first-day business with another Rs 50 crore-plus day.

The major contributor to Pushpa 2 box office collection day 1 was its pre-sales. According to reports, the movie has sold around Rs 4 lakh tickets to mint around Rs 50 crore.

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 1 worldwide

There are no exact details available on the worldwide collection of Pushpa 2. The pre-sales in the US and other North American countries were pretty good, so it most likely has done well overseas as well.

The worldwide collection of Pushpa 2 is as high as Rs 300 crore, making it another biggest Indian opener across the world.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar and it is produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. The movie casts Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The key actor, Allu Arjun, received a National Film Award for the movie's first part.