'I realise it's time to recalibrate…,' Vikrant Massey announces retirement

Actor Vikrant Massey, who is currently at the peak of his career, has announced retirement from his acting career. The last few months were phenomenal in his professional career where he gave several hits like 12th Fail and Sector 36.

His recent movie, The Sabarmati Express, is still showing at the box office. His retirement at the age of 37 shocked his fans across the country.

Vikrant Massey announced retirement

The '12th Fail' actor took to Instagram on Monday morning where he shared a post on Instagram reflecting on his professional career and gratitude.

In his post, the actor looked at his phenomenal career, especially in the last few years. The post reads, "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support."

"As I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father, and Son. And also as an Actor," he added.

The actor revealed that 2025 would be the last time he would be seen on the big screen, he also recalled memories of the last few years, and wrote, "So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between."

More From This Section

He ended his post with joined hands and heart emoticons.

How did social media react?

The sudden retirement of Vikrant Massey left fans in shock as they couldn't believe his decision. While praising the actor, one fan wrote, "Why would you do that.. ? There are hardly any actors like you. We need some good cinema."

Another fan showed some concern and wrote, "Suddenly? Is everything alright? That's so surprising for the fans. We really like your acting and movies."

A third person questions why he is retiring at his peak and writes, "Bro you are at peak...why do you think like this."

However, there are a bunch of people who call this retirement post some sort of publicity stunt for a movie or brand endorsement.

About Vikrant Massey

Vikrant started his career as a television artist and became a household name with shows like Dharam Veer and Balika Vadhu. He debuts on the big screen with Ranveer Singh-Sonakshi Sinha's Lootera.

The actor also shared the screen opposite Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak. Fans loved his role "Bablu Pandit" in the crime thriller series Mirzapur which was a major breakthrough in his career. His last movie 'The Sabarmati Report,' is based on the Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat that was held in 2002.

According to a Financial Express report, the actor used to charge around Rs 1.5 crore. In one interview, he also revealed that he had a lucrative contract worth Rs 35 lakh per month before entering the film industry.