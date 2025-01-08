YouTube remains the crown jewel of India's video-streaming market

YouTube remains the largest video streaming service in India with Rs 14,300 crore in revenue. Meta, JioStar, and Netflix come next.

The subscription-driven video on demand (SVoD) market bounced back in 2024, adding an estimated 15 million subscriptions. This takes the total number of streaming video subscribers in India to 125 million. This is projected to more than double over the next five years, touching 287 million by 2029. The trigger is strong investments in local original programming and the rollout of low-priced tiers with ad-supported options.

Television had the worst year possible with overall revenue (ad plus pay) contracting by 8 per cent.

Those are some of the insights from consulting firm Media Partners Asia’s 2025 report on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) video and broadband market. It forecasts that the APAC video industry revenues will grow from $145 billion in 2024 to over $165 billion by 2029 (2.2 per cent compound annual growth rate or CAGR). This growth is driven by online video ($24.1 billion increase), while traditional TV revenue is expected to contract by $8 billion. The fastest-growing segments over the next five years will be user-generated content, social video, SVoD, and premium ad-driven video-on-demand. Six key markets — India (26 per cent), China (23 per cent), Japan (15 per cent), Australia (11 per cent), South Korea (9 per cent), and Indonesia (5 per cent) — will account for around 90 per cent of the incremental video industry revenue growth.