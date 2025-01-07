Ram Charan offers Rs 10 lakh for fans who died after Game Changer event

Two fans attending the pre-release event of Game Changer in Rajahmundry died in an accident while returning to Kakinada. Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan offered the families financial assistance of ₹10 lakh.

The pre-release event of Game Changer was held on January 4th in Rajamahendravaram, with Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan attending as the chief guest.

Two fans, Aarava Manikanta (23) and Thokada Charan (22), who hailed from Gaigolupadu in Kakinada district, were returning home from the pre-release event when they met a tragic accident. A van hit their bike near Vadisaleru, resulting in the demise of both young men. They were rushed to the hospitals where they were declared dead.

Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan offered financial assistance

Ram Charan, who plays the lead role in Game Changer, and his uncle, actor, deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Pawan, attended the pre-release event.

After knowing about the incident, Ram Charan expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and dispatched his team to extend moral support to the grieving families. He announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to both families as a solidarity gesture.

Fans appreciated Ram Charan's gesture which shows he cares for those who support him.

Pawan shared the incident on X (formerly Twitter) where he blamed the previous government for neglecting the ADB road where the fans died.

He offered condolences to the family of the deceased and he wrote how he was worried about something like this happening at the event and he also asked everyone to reach home safely.

“On behalf of the Jana Sena Party, we will provide financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. I have made it clear to my office officials to make arrangements for adequate assistance from the government,” he added.

Dil Raju offers condolences

Raju also talked to the press about the incident that took place on Monday. He also mentioned that Deputy CM Pawan was cautious of them holding the event as he didn’t want anything untoward to happen.

Raju also mentioned that he and Ram convinced him to attend it anyway, and while there was ample arrangement at the event, they were heartbroken that something like this had happened after it.

Dil Raju also offered Rs 5 lakh to each family and said, “It’s unfortunate when such incidents happen during such happy moments; it’s painful. I will support the families in any way I can, and I want to start by offering them ₹5 lakh each. My condolences to the families.”

The Game Changer movie is scheduled to hit theatres on January 10.