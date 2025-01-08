Bigg Boss 18 Nomination: ension in the house is at peak as Bigg Boss 18 approaches its climax. Only 9 contestants are left, and they are all vowing for the prestigious trophy as the final is closer. But a latest nomination challenge has shaken everything, as Rajat Dalal's single mistake has put his entire team in danger. With a surprising mid-week eviction looming, the journey to the finale has become even more heated, and the stakes are higher than ever.

Meanwhile, fans are furious about the Bigg Boss 18 nomination process, with allegations of bias against contestants such as Shrutika, Rajat, and Chahat that were nominated for violating the rules while Eisha Singh was spared despite doing the same. Social media went crazy with criticism, questioning the fairness and transparency of the show.

Bigg Boss 18: Nomination task

The housemates were divided into three teams in the latest episode for a time-based challenge. The teams comprises of:

Team 1: Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, and Avinash Mishra

Team 2: Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar

Team 3: Shrutika Arjun, Chahat Pandey, and Rajat Dalal (individual players)

Each team had to keep track of time internally while attempting to divert the other teams' attention. The goal was to avoid distractions for 15 minutes within a specified area. It was discovered, meanwhile, that some contestants had not properly followed the rules.

Bigg Boss 18 nomination List, week 14: Who Are The Nominees?

Before the finals, but after the nomination task ended, this week, 3 contestants have been nominated: Rajat Dalal Shrutika Arjun Chaahat Pandey Chaahat forgot to keep track of time during the task, and Rajat made a serious mistake by breaking the rules. Because of a single mistake, Bigg Boss eliminated him from the competition, and the team as a whole was nominated.

Bigg Boss 18 nomination: Who will survive?

According to a recent post on Bigg Boss fan pages, the much-awaited mid-week eviction between Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, and Chaahat Pandey has finally arrived. The key question still stands: Who will be relieved and who will be evicted this time? The stakes are even higher because it has been confirmed that there will be a double eviction this week, which will only heighten the heat of the show.

Bigg Boss 18 week 14 nomination: Expected elimination!

The nomination controversy comes with reports of a mid-week eviction, in which one of the three nominees; Shrutika, Rajat, or Chahat is probably going to be eliminated. Fans are anxious about the show's next twist as the drama has been further heightened by rumors of a double elimination during the weekend episode.

Bigg Boss 18 week 14 nomination process: Netizen reactions

Fans quickly pointed out that Eisha Singh was also observed doing the similar actions but was not nominated after the recent nomination task. As a result, there is a lot of speculation that the producers purposefully ignored Eisha's behavior, which feeds into claims of partiality.

The videos of Eisha counting time during the task are widely shared on social media, which fans say is proof that the makers are treating her unfairly. The audience feels that the producers are protecting Eisha, who is expected to get fewer votes, as compared to Shrutika and Chahat, who were also nominated with Rajat.

Fans are calling for more transparency and fairness in the nomination process as the show heats up. The accusations of Bigg Boss 18 and the producers' influence over results have been called into question by the allegations of favoritism.