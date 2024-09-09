Ranveer-Deepika welcome baby girl, fans congratulate the B-town couple

Popular B-town couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have officially announced that they became parents, welcoming a 'baby girl', on September 8, 2024 (Sunday). The couple shared a social media post confirming the arrival of a new member in the family and wrote a caption that reads, “Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The couple fell in love in 2013 during their shoot of Ram Leela in 2013. After dating for five years, they decided to convert their relationship into marriage and finally tied the knot in 2018. Fans congratulate the couple The comment section of the post was flooded with congratulatory messages. Their fans congratulated the couple for the baby girl. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations on the arrival of your beautiful little princess (red heart, sparkle and evil eye emojis.”

“Queen is blessed with princess,” another user wrote.

A third user commented, “I already said it will be a girl on one of the posts and Ranveer hi aapki choti Deepika aa gayi (purple hearts and evil eye emojis). God bless (sparkle emojis).”

More From This Section

Deepika is on maternity leave

According to reports, the actress will be on maternity leave till March 2025. A source close to the couple mentioned that the couple is waiting for the next chapter of their lives and is busy setting up space for their baby. Deepika is enjoying the life that she has taken from work.

Deepika's maternity leave will be over in March and then she will begin shooting for the sequel of Kalki along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas

Apart from Kalki, Deepika will also be shooting for her upcoming movie Singham Again helmed by Rohit Shetty which will also feature her husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika-Ranveer soon to relocate to a new home

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are gearing up to relocate to a new luxury apartment in Bandra, which is next to Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat. A video recently went viral that the building is progressing towards completion. The couple will move forward to their new home upon its finalisation.

According to reports, the couple's residence will span floors 16 through 19, offering a generous 11,266 square feet of living space and an additional 1300 square feet of private terrace. The building is still under construction and offers views of the sea and the Bandstand promenade.