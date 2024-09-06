OTT releases this week: From Kill to Call Me Bae, here are the top releases

Just like every week, this weekend is also going to be full of entertainment as plenty of movies and web series are about to be released on different OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, etc. The upcoming OTT releases will be full of thrill, comedy, and action. If you are looking for the list of best OTT releases this week, then your search ends here. Top OTT releases of this week Call Me Bae Ananya Panday is making her OTT debut with Call Me Bae, directed by Collin D'Cunha. The series revolves around fashionista Bae, portrayed by Ananya, who navigates life after she is disowned by her family. Things were going pretty fine for her as she was living a lavish lifestyle that abruptly collapsed when her family disowned her. The series follows how she tackles her new lifestyle in Mumbai. The series is produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

When to watch: September 5

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Perfect Couple

The Perfect Couple, a six-season series, is an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's acclaimed novel of the same name. A wedding turns into a chaotic environment when a body is found on a beach. The joyous occasion suddenly turns into a murder investigation. The series features Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson and Ishaan Khatter in key roles, and it is directed by Susanne Bier.

When to watch: September 5

Where to watch: Netflix

Kill

Kill is an action thriller that has garnered a positive response from both critics and audiences. The movie features Raghav Juyal and Lakshya in lead roles. The movie was originally released in theatres on July 5, and it is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain under the banner of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Kill was also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 and it was billed as the most violent movie ever made in India.

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die

The fourth chapter of Bad Boys is ready to unveil. The action comedy series "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," will bring back Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as iconic detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively. The duo embarks on their most personal mission to clear the name of their late Captain Conrad Howard, an accused of corruption after his death. The movie will also be a return of some familiar faces like Vanessa Hudgens and Jacob.

When to Watch: September 6

Where to Watch: Netflix

Tanaav 2

Another season of thrilling series, Tanaav is ready with the Special Task Force. The series shares the story of her bravery, deception, greed, love, and revenge perfectly blend in an action-packed narrative. The Special Task Group (STG) encounters a new threat when Al-Damishq, a vengeful young man, arrives in Kashmir.

The series is an official remake of Israel's Fauda, featuring Gaurav Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Satydadeep Misra, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Kabir Bedi and many others.

When to watch: September 6

Where to watch: Sony Liv

