After Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh joins Border 2; shares Instagram post

Another addition to Sunny Deol's most anticipated film, Border 2, is singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit announced his involvement with the cast of Border 2 through an Instagram post. The post also features a voice-over by Diljit Dosanjh, discussing the country and the importance of protecting it.

In the caption, he wrote: "Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega aur Akhri Goli Hum (The first bullet will be fired by the enemies and the last by us)! Honoured to stand with such a powerful team and walk in the footsteps of our soldiers! #Border2."

Several fans commented on Diljit's post. One user wrote, "Now this is going to be wild." Another said, "@diljitdosanjh ji Goosebumps. Border was an epic hit and is still loved by millions. So excited to see you in #BORDER2 @anurag_singh_films @iamsunnydeol."