Refrain from using obscene content: Parliamentary panel tells OTT platforms



Top executives from the OTT platforms deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Technology chaired by Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav, it added. A Parliamentary panel on Monday told executives of several over-the-top (OTT) players, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney + Hotstar, to respect the country's cultural sensitivities and refrain from using obscenities on their platforms, a report by Economic Times (ET) said.



Several members also brought up the issue of abusive language and obscenity in the content showcased on OTT platforms and advised the executives to use restraint, sources said. Apurva Chandra, the secretary for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), was also present at the meeting along with other representatives.



The issue of piracy faced by OTT platforms also came up for discussion. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram suggested it should be dealt with stringently. The Cinematograph Act's applicability to OTT platforms was also discussed at the meeting.