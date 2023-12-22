Dunki Box Office Collection Day 2: SRK has its lowest opening in 2023

After having a good opening day at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan's movie advances to another day hoping to boost collections. Dunki collected over 30 crore on its opening day, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. As per the Sacnilk website, the Day 1 collection is rough data as of now, and the number may change in some time.

The movie is directed by renowned director Raj Kumar Hirani, Dunki is the first collaboration between him and Shah Rukh Khan. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Dunki depicts the story of Donkey Fight, which is an illegal immigration technique.

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 2

As per Sacnilk, the movie has minted around 5 crores so far on the second day, the number likely to go up to 25 crores by the end of the day, and this will take the total collection of the movie to Rs 55 to 60 crore.

Despite a good start at the box office, Dunki is expected to face a drop in the ticket sales due to its clash with Prabhas-starrer Salaar, which is a highly anticipated movie, releasing in theatres across the world today.

The producer of Salaar Vijay Kirangdur told Bollywood Hungama that he doesn't want to make things bad for both the movies. According to Salaar's director, when the movie has a solo release, it generally gets 60-70 per cent occupancy. As per Vijay, some screens will go to Aquaman, but when it comes to Dunki and Salaar, he hopes that 50-50 is the best scenario.

It will be a great deal for both movies if they achieve 90-100 per cent occupancy.

About Dunki

Dunki was released in theatres across the world on Thursday, December 21, 2023. It revolves around the story of four friends who dream of going to England from Punjab. Their life changes when a soldier arrives one day and promises to fulfil their dream. The movie is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios.