Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's movie is going strong

Shaitaan movie crossed the 50 crore mark in the first three days of its release. The worldwide collection of the movie currently stands close to 80 crore

Shaitaan Movie
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan-starrer Shaitaan movie is performing spectacularly at the box office. As per the Industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs 53 crore net in India in the first three days. Shaitaan was released in theatres on March 8.

The movie is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati movie called Vash. As per reports, Shaitaan was made with a budget of Rs 50-60 crore.

It is directed by Vikas Bahl, who was earlier known to direct movies like Chillar Party, Queen and Super 30. Shaitaan is his first supernatural movie, however, it has collected Rs 14.75 crore on its first day.

It jumped by 27.12 per cent on the second day and minted Rs 18.75 crore. These numbers peaked on Sunday when the movie managed to garner Rs 20.5 crore. The movie has also made a business of Rs 8 crore in overseas markets. 

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4
As per Sacnilk, the movie so far has collected over Rs 2 crore on day 4. However, the number might remain low due to the day being a Monday.

The movie managed to get positive reviews from across the viewers. Fans are appreciating the movie along with debutants like Anngad Raaj and Janki Bodiwala. These two are highly appreciated. However, R Madhavan appears to be a sinister black magician in the movie who keeps the audience stuck with the screens.


However, it is believed that the pace of the movie might remain low throughout the working week, but it might get its pace back during the second weekend. Shaitaan's total box office collection across the world currently stands at Rs 79.25 crore.

Shaitaan day-wise collection
Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 14.75 Cr
Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 18.75 Cr
Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 20.5 Cr
Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 2.04 Cr  (as of now)
Total ₹ 56.04 Cr

About Shaitaan
Shaitaan is a Hindi-language supernatural horror movie directed by Vikas Bahl. It is a remake of a Gujarati movie featuring Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj in key roles. 


The movie was released in theatres across the world on March 8 coinciding with Maha Shivratri. The movie was produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak under the banner of Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios.

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

