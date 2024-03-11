Home / Entertainment / Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominates 2024 Oscars; full list here

The 96th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles, with Oppenheimer and Poor Things dominating the evening. Here is the full list of Oscar 2024 winners

Photo: AP
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
The 96th Academy Awards, known as the 2024 Oscars, took place in Los Angeles, with Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller "Oppenheimer" emerging as the big winner, securing victories in seven categories. The film, which received 13 nominations, clinched the top honours, including Best Picture and Best Director for Nolan, marking his first-ever directing award.

The Oscars ceremony, considered the pinnacle of achievement in Hollywood, featured the film industry's elite vying for prestigious honours. Oppenheimer led the nominations with 13 nods, followed by the dark comedy Poor Things, which earned 11 nominations and won four Oscars. Fan favourites Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr also secured their first Oscars for their roles in "Oppenheimer."

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, the ceremony brought back past winners to present awards in their respective categories.

The event was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India, allowing viewers to witness the glitz and glamour of the star-studded affair.

Oppenheimer dominated the awards, winning in categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Editing. Meanwhile, Emma Stone clinched the Best Actress award for her role in "Poor Things," securing her second Oscar after her 2017 win for "La La Land."

The 2024 Oscars celebrated the outstanding achievements in cinema, showcasing the talent and creativity of filmmakers and actors from around the world. Here is the full list of nominees and winners in each category:

Best Picture: "Oppenheimer", Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan

Nominees:
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Nominees:
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Nominees:
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Actress: Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Nominees:
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr, "Oppenheimer"

Nominees:
Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Nominees:
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad

Best adapted screenplay: American Fiction

Nominees:
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall

Nominees:
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best original song: What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)

Nominees:
The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)
I’m Just Ken – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
It Never Went Away – American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

Best original score: Oppenheimer

Nominees:
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things

Best international feature: The Zone of Interest

Nominees:
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge

Best animated feature: The Boy and the Heron

Nominees:
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best documentary feature: 20 Days in Mariupol

Nominees:
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger

Best costume design: Poor Things

Nominees:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer

Best make-up and hairstyling: Poor Things

Nominees:
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Society of the Snow

Best production design: Poor Things

Nominees:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer

Best sound: The Zone of Interest

Nominees:
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer

Best film editing: Oppenheimer

Nominees:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things

Best cinematography: Oppenheimer

Nominees:
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things

Best visual effects: Godzilla Minus One

Nominees:
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Best live action short: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Nominees:
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue

Best animated short: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Nominees:
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme

Best documentary short: The Last Repair Shop

Nominees:
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

