Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominates 2024 Oscars; full list here

The 96th Academy Awards, known as the 2024 Oscars , took place in Los Angeles, with Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller "Oppenheimer" emerging as the big winner, securing victories in seven categories. The film, which received 13 nominations, clinched the top honours, including Best Picture and Best Director for Nolan, marking his first-ever directing award.

The Oscars ceremony, considered the pinnacle of achievement in Hollywood, featured the film industry's elite vying for prestigious honours. Oppenheimer led the nominations with 13 nods, followed by the dark comedy Poor Things, which earned 11 nominations and won four Oscars. Fan favourites Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr also secured their first Oscars for their roles in "Oppenheimer."

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, the ceremony brought back past winners to present awards in their respective categories.

The event was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India, allowing viewers to witness the glitz and glamour of the star-studded affair.

Oppenheimer dominated the awards, winning in categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Editing. Meanwhile, Emma Stone clinched the Best Actress award for her role in "Poor Things," securing her second Oscar after her 2017 win for "La La Land."

The 2024 Oscars celebrated the outstanding achievements in cinema, showcasing the talent and creativity of filmmakers and actors from around the world. Here is the full list of nominees and winners in each category:



Nominees:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"



Nominees:

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"



Nominees:

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Actress: Emma Stone, "Poor Things"



Nominees:

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr, "Oppenheimer"



Nominees:

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"



Nominees:

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Best adapted screenplay: American Fiction



Nominees:

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall



Nominees:

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best original song: What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)



Nominees:

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)

I’m Just Ken – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

It Never Went Away – American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

Best original score: Oppenheimer



Nominees:

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Best international feature: The Zone of Interest



Nominees:

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

Best animated feature: The Boy and the Heron



Nominees:

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best documentary feature: 20 Days in Mariupol



Nominees:

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

Best costume design: Poor Things



Nominees:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best make-up and hairstyling: Poor Things



Nominees:

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Society of the Snow

Best production design: Poor Things



Nominees:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best sound: The Zone of Interest



Nominees:

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Best film editing: Oppenheimer



Nominees:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Best cinematography: Oppenheimer



Nominees:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Poor Things

Best visual effects: Godzilla Minus One



Nominees:

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best live action short: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar



Nominees:

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

Best animated short: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko



Nominees:

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Best documentary short: The Last Repair Shop



Nominees:

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

"Oppenheimer", Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan