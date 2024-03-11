Oscars 2024: Here's complete list of winners at the 96th Academy Awards

Hollywood's greatest night is over! The 96th Academy Awards, the most esteemed occasion in Hollywood was conducted at the Dolby Theater in California, US, with Jimmy Kimmel as the host for the fourth time.

Interestingly, this year, five past winners in every acting category together declared winners for the first time since around 2009. Among the many declared presenters are Steven Spielberg, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Zendaya, Al Pacino, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Lupita Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage and Bad Bunny.

Oscars 2024: Full list of winners 1. BEST PICTURE • “American Fiction” • “Barbie” • “The Holdovers” • “Killers of the Flower Moon” • “Anatomy of a Fall” • “Maestro“ • “Past Lives” • “Poor Things” • “The Zone of Interest” • "Oppenheimer"- WINNER

2. BEST ACTOR • Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers” • Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”- WINNER • Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction” • Bradley Cooper, “Maestro” • Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

3. BEST ACTRESS • Emma Stone, “Poor Things”- WINNER • Annette Bening, “Nyad” • Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” • Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall” • Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

4. BEST DIRECTOR • Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”- WINNER • Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon” • Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall” • Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest” • Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

5. BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR • Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction” • Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon” • Ryan Gosling, “Barbie” • Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things” • Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”- WINNER

6. BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

• Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”- WINNER

• Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

• Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

• Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

• America Ferrera, "Barbie"

7. BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

• “American Fiction”- WINNER

• “Poor Things”

• "Zone of Interest"

• “Barbie”

• “Oppenheimer”

8. ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

• “Past Lives”

• “Maestro”

• “Anatomy of a Fall”- WINNER

• “The Holdovers”

• “May December”



9. BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

• "The Boy and the Heron"- WINNER

• "Elemental"

• "Nimona"

• "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

• "Robot Dreams"

10. BEST ANIMATED SHORT

• “War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”- WINNER

• “Letter to a Pig”

• “Ninety-Five Senses”

• "Our Uniform"

• "Pachyderme"

11. BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

• “The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

• “Io Capitano,” Italy

• “Perfect Days,” Japan

• “Society of the Snow,” Spain

• “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom- WINNER

12. BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

• “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

• "Four Daughters"

• "To Kill a Tiger"

• "The Eternal Memory"

• “20 Days in Mariupol”- WINNER

13. BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

• “The ABCs of Book Banning”

• “Nai Nai & Wai Po”

• “The Barber of Little Rock”

• "Island in Between"

• “The Last Repair Shop”- WINNER

14. BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

• "American Fiction"

• "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

• "Poor Things"

• "Killers of the Flower Moon"

• "Oppenheimer"- WINNER

15. BEST ORIGINAL SONG

• “What Was I Made For?,” “Barbie"- WINNER

• “It Never Went Away,” “American Symphony,"

• “I’m Just Ken,” “Barbie,"

• “The Fire Inside," “Flamin’ Hot,"

• “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), “Killers of the Flower Moon

16. BEST SOUND

• “The Zone of Interest”- WINNER

• “The Creator”

• “Maestro”

• “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

• “Oppenheimer”

17. BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

• “Poor Things”- WINNER

• “Barbie”

• “Killers of the Flower Moon”

• “Napoleon”

• “Oppenheimer”

18. BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

• “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”- WINNER

• “The After”

• "Invincible"

• "Knight of Fortune"

• “Red, White and Blue”

19. BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

• “Oppenheimer”- WINNER

• “El Conde”

• “Killers of the Flower Moon”

• “Maestro”

• “Poor Things”

20. BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

• “Golda”

• “Society of the Snow"

• “Poor Things”- WINNER

• “Maestro”

• “Oppenheimer”

21. BEST COSTUME DESIGN

• “Poor Things”- WINNER

• “Barbie”

• “Killers of the Flower Moon”

• “Napoleon”

• “Oppenheimer”

22. BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

• "Godzilla Minus One"- WINNER

• "The Creator"

• "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

• “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

• "Napoleon"

23. BEST FILM EDITING

• “Oppenheimer”- WINNER

• “Anatomy of a Fall”

• “The Holdovers”

• “Killers of the Flower Moon”

• “Poor Things”.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel