Oscars 2024: Here's complete list of winners at the 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024: Full list of winners 1. BEST PICTURE • “American Fiction” • “Barbie” • “The Holdovers” • “Killers of the Flower Moon” • “Anatomy of a Fall” • “Maestro“ • “Past Lives” • “Poor Things” • “The Zone of Interest” • "Oppenheimer"- WINNER
2. BEST ACTOR • Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers” • Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”- WINNER • Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction” • Bradley Cooper, “Maestro” • Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
3. BEST ACTRESS • Emma Stone, “Poor Things”- WINNER • Annette Bening, “Nyad” • Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” • Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall” • Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
4. BEST DIRECTOR • Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”- WINNER • Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon” • Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall” • Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest” • Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
5. BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR • Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction” • Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon” • Ryan Gosling, “Barbie” • Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things” • Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”- WINNER
6. BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
• Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”- WINNER
