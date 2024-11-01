Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Entertainment / Top 5 OTT shows and movies for this weekend to spice up your festive mood

Top 5 OTT shows and movies for this weekend to spice up your festive mood

The Diwali season is on and there's good news for all the movie geeks to make this long weekend more entertaining. Here's the top OTT release for this weekend

OTT Release
OTT Release
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 3:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Diwali 2024 holiday season is ongoing and the entertainment industry is lining up top quality content for movie lovers to binge-watch this weekend with their loved ones. There are exciting new releases on different OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.
 
If you're a movie lover and looking for some buzz, along with some Hollywood hits, I've compiled some much-awaited OTT releases for this Diwali weekend to end this festive season on an entertaining note.  

Top 5 OTT releases this weekend

Kishkindha Kaandam

The Malayalam thriller movie revolves around a former military officer Appu Pillai who is suffering from Alzheimer's, his son, who is a forest officer, and their family, who stumble upon some dark secrets and disturbing events in a village inhabited by monkeys.
 
Dinjith Ayyathan's directorial Kishkindha Kaandam features Asif Ali, Vijayaraghavan, and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles. The movie combines mystery and psychological drama with a suspenseful storyline exploring themes of memory and family and confronting some hidden truths in the forest setting. 
 
Release Date: November 1
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

More From This Section

Inside 'Squid Game' Season 2: The fight for 45.6 billion won begins again

WATCH: Mirzapur The Film confirmed! Makers announce news on Instagram

CID to return on Sony after 6 years, makers to release the promo tomorrow

OTT releases this week: Web series and movies to watch this festive weekend

With production budget of $1 billion, this is the costliest show ever made

Mithya: The Dark Chapter

Mithya: The Dark Chapter dives deeper into the turbulent relationship between half-sisters Juhi and Rhea escalating their psychological drama into a fierce battle of wits and revenge. Juhi faces plagiarism accusations from enigmatic writer Amit, Rhea's ruthless schemes threaten to upend her life. The series explores themes of family loyalty and betrayal with both women crossing moral lines in their quest for dominance. 
 
Where to Watch: Zee5
Release Date: November 1

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place revives the Disney Channel series continuing the story of Justin Russo leading a normal life with his family. Alex introduces Billie, a young wizard-in-training guidance seeking guidance, the magical skills of Justin revive to mentor her and balance his family responsibilities. The series is a complete package of humour and magic exploring themes of mentorship and family dynamics. 
 
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: October 30

Anjaamai 

Anjaamai is a Tamil movie streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is written and directed by S P Subburaman. The movie revolves around a father who struggles to educate his kids and aspires to become a doctor. The movie features Vidharth, Vani Bhojan, Rahman and Krithik Mohan in key roles.
 
Release Date: October 29
Where to Watch: Prime Video

The Diplomat Season 2

The Diplomat Season 2 is the story of US Ambassador Kate Wyler who faces fallout from a deadly explosions that shattered her life and career. The first season concludes with a blast linking to political schemes inside the British government. 
 
The latest season will see kate trying to mend old alliances and balancing a complex relationship with her estranged husband, Hal, as she pursues the truth about the attack. The story goes deeper with Allison Janney who portrays the role of Vice President Grace Penn adding layers of tension and rivalry as the diplomatic journey of  Kate continues.
 
Release Date: October 31
Where to Watch: Netflix
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

WATCH: SRK dances at son's D'YAVOL launch event in Dubai; video goes viral

Kajol, Kriti's Do Patti releases today, after special screening last night

John Wick anime feature film confirmed, to reveal character's unknown past

Hansika Motwani moves into new home, shares housewarming ceremony pictures

70th National Awards: Manoj Bajpayee wins his fourth award for Gulmohar

Topics :moviesEntertainmentOTT servicesNetflix IndiaAmazon Prime Video

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story