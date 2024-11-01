Top 5 OTT shows and movies for this weekend to spice up your festive mood

The Diwali 2024 holiday season is ongoing and the entertainment industry is lining up top quality content for movie lovers to binge-watch this weekend with their loved ones. There are exciting new releases on different OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

If you're a movie lover and looking for some buzz, along with some Hollywood hits, I've compiled some much-awaited OTT releases for this Diwali weekend to end this festive season on an entertaining note.

Top 5 OTT releases this weekend

Kishkindha Kaandam

The Malayalam thriller movie revolves around a former military officer Appu Pillai who is suffering from Alzheimer's, his son, who is a forest officer, and their family, who stumble upon some dark secrets and disturbing events in a village inhabited by monkeys.

Dinjith Ayyathan's directorial Kishkindha Kaandam features Asif Ali, Vijayaraghavan, and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles. The movie combines mystery and psychological drama with a suspenseful storyline exploring themes of memory and family and confronting some hidden truths in the forest setting.

Release Date: November 1

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

More From This Section

Mithya: The Dark Chapter

Mithya: The Dark Chapter dives deeper into the turbulent relationship between half-sisters Juhi and Rhea escalating their psychological drama into a fierce battle of wits and revenge. Juhi faces plagiarism accusations from enigmatic writer Amit, Rhea's ruthless schemes threaten to upend her life. The series explores themes of family loyalty and betrayal with both women crossing moral lines in their quest for dominance.

Where to Watch: Zee5

Release Date: November 1

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place revives the Disney Channel series continuing the story of Justin Russo leading a normal life with his family. Alex introduces Billie, a young wizard-in-training guidance seeking guidance, the magical skills of Justin revive to mentor her and balance his family responsibilities. The series is a complete package of humour and magic exploring themes of mentorship and family dynamics.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: October 30

Anjaamai

Anjaamai is a Tamil movie streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is written and directed by S P Subburaman. The movie revolves around a father who struggles to educate his kids and aspires to become a doctor. The movie features Vidharth, Vani Bhojan, Rahman and Krithik Mohan in key roles.

Release Date: October 29

Where to Watch: Prime Video

The Diplomat Season 2

The Diplomat Season 2 is the story of US Ambassador Kate Wyler who faces fallout from a deadly explosions that shattered her life and career. The first season concludes with a blast linking to political schemes inside the British government.

The latest season will see kate trying to mend old alliances and balancing a complex relationship with her estranged husband, Hal, as she pursues the truth about the attack. The story goes deeper with Allison Janney who portrays the role of Vice President Grace Penn adding layers of tension and rivalry as the diplomatic journey of Kate continues.

Release Date: October 31

Where to Watch: Netflix