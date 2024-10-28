WATCH: Mirzapur The Film confirmed! Makers announce news on Instagram

Web series ‘Mirzapur’ ruled viewers’ hearts for several years and now, this Amazon Prime Videos show is all set to release in theatres. Adapted into a movie for a big-screen experience for audiences, ‘Mirzapur The Film’ has been announced.

The makers of the web series made the announcement on Monday (October 28). Simultaneously, the movie's cast – Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu – also posted a promotional video. The announcement video is out on social media and now fans are excited and thrilled to watch the movie.

Mirzapur The Film to release in 2026

The official announcement of Mirzapur The Film has finally ended all the speculations. In the promotional video, Munna Tripathi (played by Divyenndu) confirmed his comeback in the Mirzapur world stating that he is 'immortal'. Abhishek Banerjee also featured in the clip.

While sharing the video, the streaming platform shared a caption that reads, "Diwali pe sabko mithai milti hai, lekin yeh lo, Mirzapur ki asli barfi MirzapurTheFilm, coming soon (sic)." Mirzapur The Film will hit theatres in 2026, although the release date is yet to be confirmed.

Just like the series, Mirzapur The Film will also be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Gurmeet Singh will direct it. The crime thriller movie will be created by Puneet Krishna.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani on Mirzapur The Film

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are excited about this project taking the popular series to the big screen and calling it a 'landmark milestone'. The duo also shared a common statement which read, "Over the course of three successful seasons, this acclaimed franchise has struck all the right chords with fans through its powerful storytelling and memorable characters – from the likes of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya, and Munna Bhaiya, to name a few."

Manish Menghani, director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, emphasised the franchise's impact. He said that with nuanced characters, unforgettable dialogues and riveting storyline, Mirzapur has created a space among audiences in today's era. He collaborated with Excel Entertainment marking the excitement in the new chapter of the franchise aiming to provide fans with a thrilling cinematic experience.

About Mirzapur

Pankaj Tripathi played the pivotal role in the OTT series focusing on an iron-fisted millionaire carpet exporter, who is the crime boss of the town and his unworthy, power-hungry son will stop at nothing to inherit his father's legacy.

The series featured three seasons, the first one got the most critical acclaim. The cast of the series includes Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal, and Vijay Varma, among others.