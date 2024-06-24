Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal married; couple grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya song

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on Sunday evening in the presence of friends and family at her residence. Sonakshi later shared a glimpse of her wedding where she acknowledged blessing from 'both families and both our gods,' taking a dig at the trolling she was facing since the couple announced their wedding. However, both Sonakshi and Zaheer switched off their comments on their posts avoiding hateful comments and trolling. Sonakshi-Zaheer shared a joint post Sonakshi and Zaheer made the official announcement through their Instagram accounts, sharing some precious moments from the wedding. In one of the images, Zaheer was seen kissing Sonakshi's hand as the couple promised to stay together forever. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In another picture, the newlyweds posed together and Sonakshi gazed directly towards the camera and the groom (Zaheer) could also not take her eyes off the bride.

Sonakshi shared a post on Instagram where she wrote that the couple “saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it.” Her caption reads, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods…"

"We are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever,” she added. She was flanked by her dad Shatrughan Sinha signing the papers for the civil ceremony. The post ended weeks of speculation claiming that the veteran actor wasn't happy with the nuptials for his daughter.

When Times Now asked Shatrughan about his feelings about the wedding of his daughter, he said, “Yeh bhi koi poochne ki baat hai? Every father waits for this moment when his daughter is given to her chosen groom. My daughter looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salamat rahe.”

Sonakshi, Zaheer dance on Chaiyya Chaiyya

Sonakshi-Zaheer performed dance moves on Shah Rukh Khan's famous song Chaiyya Chaiyya. In the viral video, the couple could be seen surrounded by their friends and family, grooved to the music. They even sit on the floor for the dance moves. As Honey Singh also sang on the stage, they danced to his Angrezi Beat song and then finally danced to Sonakshi's Dabangg song ‘Tere Mast mast Do Nain.’ Throughout the dance moves, the couple was seen smiling at each other.

Check the Video here: