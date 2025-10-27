Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann-Rashmika's film eyes 100 cr

Thamma on Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui headline Thamma, the latest addition to Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films’ much-loved horror-comedy universe.

While it may not be Stree 2, the film is steadily creeping toward the ₹100 crore milestone. Unless it faces a major dip on its first Monday, Thamma is well on track to enter the ₹100 crore club by the end of its opening week.

Released on October 21, just ahead of Diwali, the spooky comedy has struck a chord with audiences, blending laughs and chills in trademark Maddock style. Its strong word-of-mouth and family-friendly appeal continue to drive crowds to theatres across India.

Thamma Box Office Collection day 7

As of Monday, October 27, 2025, the movie 'Thamma' has made about ₹122.5 crore worldwide, with about ₹91.7 crore coming in India following its first weekend of release. India day-wise net collection (Sacnilk)

• Day 1 (Tuesday): ₹24 crore

• Day 2 (Wednesday): ₹18.6 crore

• Day 3 (Thursday): ₹13 crore

• Day 4 (Friday): ₹10 crore

• Day 5 (Saturday): ₹13.1 crore

• Day 6 (Sunday): ₹13 crore (early estimates)

Total: ₹91.7 crore.

Thamma Box Office 'Occupancy'

The entire occupancy rate of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film in Indian theatres on day 6 was at 23.19%. Evening performances saw the highest number of patrons in theatres, while morning performances had the lowest attendance. Take a look:

• Morning Shows: 10.44%

• Afternoon Shows: 25.55%

• Evening Shows: 33.59%

• Night Shows: Awaited.

Thamma Indian Box Office: Insights

With 1,260 shows, the movie had the most screenings in the Delhi NCR area. Following it are Ahmedabad (472 shows), Pune (377 shows), Kolkata (315 shows), and Mumbai (821 shows).

Thamma continues to draw steady crowds across major cities. The film recorded a respectable number of screenings in Hyderabad, Surat, and Lucknow, while Bengaluru and Chennai saw the highest occupancy rates despite having fewer shows. Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata also reported impressive turnout, maintaining strong footfalls relative to the number of screenings.

Thamma cast and plot

Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui portray vampires in Aditya Sarpotdar's Thamma, while Ayushmann plays a journalist who gets caught up in their brutal conflict. Varun Dhawan and other members of the MHCU make a number of unexpected cameos in the movie.

In Maddock's horror-comedy universe, Thamma is the fifth instalment, following Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya, and Stree 2 (2024). The film, produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan, is characterised as a violent love tale.