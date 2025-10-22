Home / Entertainment / Bill Gates to appear in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi-2': Here's why

Bill Gates to appear in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi-2': Here's why

Bill Gates will join Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 virtually in a special track with Smriti Irani, focusing on health awareness for pregnant women and newborns

bill gates, smriti irani
Bill Gates is set to appear on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 4:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Television audiences are in for a surprise as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 gears up to include a global philanthropist in its storyline. Following previous special appearances by TV veterans Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar, the show is now bringing Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates into its narrative, but virtually, according to a report by The Times of India.
 
A source from the production told The Times of India that the track will include a video call between Bill Gates and Smriti Irani and will span around three episodes. The storyline focuses on creating and improving awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns. Since the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively works on these causes, the collaboration came about naturally. Smriti Irani wanted to use the show as a platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling, the news report said.
 
The storyline aims to highlight important social issues while maintaining the drama and entertainment TV audiences expect. 
 

Addressing body image, social challenges

 
The actor-turned-politician said that the show aims to tackle contemporary challenges faced by women. “We took up the issue of ageing and body shaming because these are fundamental challenges women deal with every day. For me, as someone who has been part of the creative industry, it was important to highlight them. When we did Kyunki, we did not only address issues of body shaming and ageing, but also dealt with challenges that men face. For instance, if a false case is filed, can women stand up for such men?" she said, as quoted by the news report.
 
Irani also highlighted the changing landscape of Indian media, where progressive storytelling is gaining acceptance. “That is not something you would normally expect in a television show or film, as people often say we are not progressive enough. The fact that such progressive elements are now accepted not only on TV but also on OTT platforms speaks volumes. We have truly entered an era of fearlessness,” she added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Farewell, Asrani: The Sholay 'jailer' who redefined humour in Bollywood

Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Day 16: Film nears ₹500 crore mark in India

OTT releases this week: Top movies and web series to watch this Diwali

Rise and Fall grand finale: Arjun Bijlani crowned winner, wins ₹28 lakh

Bigg Boss 19 week 8: Nominations, voting trends, controversy & more

Topics :Smriti IraniBill GatesTV showsIndian TV industryBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story