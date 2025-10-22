Bill Gates to appear in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi-2': Here's why

Television audiences are in for a surprise as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 gears up to include a global philanthropist in its storyline. Following previous special appearances by TV veterans Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar, the show is now bringing Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates into its narrative, but virtually, according to a report by The Times of India.

A source from the production told The Times of India that the track will include a video call between Bill Gates and Smriti Irani and will span around three episodes. The storyline focuses on creating and improving awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns. Since the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively works on these causes, the collaboration came about naturally. Smriti Irani wanted to use the show as a platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling, the news report said.

The storyline aims to highlight important social issues while maintaining the drama and entertainment TV audiences expect. Addressing body image, social challenges The actor-turned-politician said that the show aims to tackle contemporary challenges faced by women. “We took up the issue of ageing and body shaming because these are fundamental challenges women deal with every day. For me, as someone who has been part of the creative industry, it was important to highlight them. When we did Kyunki, we did not only address issues of body shaming and ageing, but also dealt with challenges that men face. For instance, if a false case is filed, can women stand up for such men?" she said, as quoted by the news report.