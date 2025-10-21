Farewell, Asrani: The Sholay 'jailer' who redefined humour in Bollywood

On October 20, India bid adieu to one of its most beloved actors and comedians, Govardhan Asrani , fondly known as 'Asrani'. He was 84.

Known for his impeccable comic timing and gentle humour, Asrani left behind a legacy of unforgettable characters that continue to make people laugh.

Notably, the actor passed away on Diwali, and even posted a greeting on his social media handle hours before his death.

Early life and journey to Bollywood

Born in 1941 in Jaipur to a Sindhi middle-class family, Asrani's journey was rooted in humble beginnings. His creative journey began with All India Radio, where his voice was noticed much before his love for theatre took him to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, in the early 1960s.

Just like every newcomer in Bollywood, Asrani's initial years were full of rejections and fleeting roles. However, his persistence brought him more significant roles in future. Breakthrough years Between 1960 and 1962, Asrani began learning acting from Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar. In 1962, he went to Bombay in search of opportunities. Film Director Hrishikesh Mukherjee advised Asrani to learn acting professionally, following which he joined FTII in 1964. His first acting break came in 1967, when he worked in a Gujarati movie. However, his rise to Bollywood was through memorable collaborations with Mukherjee in films like Bawarchi and Chupke Chupke, where he introduced a kind of comedy that was born out of everyday quirks as opposed to the slapstick comedy being widely used back then.

In 1975, Ramesh Sippy's Sholay released and turned the tables for Asrani. With his cameo as the iconic 'jailer' and his dialogue "Hum angrezon ke zamane ke jailer hain!”(We are jailers from the British era!), he etched his name permanently in the minds of both filmmakers and cinemagoers. Peak years The 1970s and 80s are usually considered the peak years of Asrani's career, making him one of the busiest actors for nearly two decades. He acted in over 100 films in each decade. He starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna in films ranging from comedy to family dramas and worked with directors like Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Manmohan Desai, and Basu Chatterjee.

What set Asrani apart from others at the time was his versatility. From being an endearing friend to being a light-hearted sidekick of a villain, he did it all. Style and craft Asrani's nasal tone, expressive eyes, and his sense of rhythm made him recognisable instantly. His style, which set him apart and helped him rise to fame, was the ability to bring humour without cruelty and always with empathy. Unlike his contemporaries, Johnny Walker and Mehmood, he carved a niche for himself that was drawn from human frailty. Later years Despite establishing his name, Asrani never walked on the same path. As the industry evolved, the iconic 'jailer' from Sholay continued to adapt. Between the 1990s and 2000s, his popularity was renewed with films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Dhamaal. He also remained active by mentoring young talent and working in regional films.

Tributes poured in for Asrani Hours after his passing, tributes poured in for the nation's beloved comic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the actor by calling him a "gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist". Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a picture of himself with the actor, recalling his comic timing. In a post on X, he said, "From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan… I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry."