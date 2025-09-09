The Conjuring Last Rites global box office collection day 5 crosses $190 mn

Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, "The Conjuring: Last Rites" broke box office records with an opening weekend gross of about $194 million worldwide, surpassing the previous horror opening record of "It" (2017), which was $190 million.

Warner Bros. achieved a historic run of success with "The Conjuring: Last Rites," becoming the seventh straight film to premiere with over $40 million. On September 5, 2025, "The Conjuring: Last Rites" was made available worldwide.

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' box office collection

"The Conjuring: Last Rites" has dominated the worldwide box office and broken the previous record for the largest opening weekend for a horror movie (September 7, 2025). According to Variety and Deadline, the film made an astounding $194 million globally.

With almost $83 million of the total coming from North America, it had the best opening of any "The Conjuring" film. The movie has surpassed expectations as the ninth instalment in the well-liked paranormal franchise from Warner Bros. and New Line. The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 5 (India) According to Sacnilk, "The Conjuring: Last Rites" had a great opening at the Indian box office, grossing an estimated Rs 55.65 crore in its first four days. The movie brought in almost Rs 0.52 crore net on its fifth day in all languages. According to Sacnilk's analysis, this raises the film's estimated total early net collection in India to almost Rs 56.17 crore.

"The Conjuring: Last Rites" broke a record of $34–35 million at the box office on its opening day, including a record-breaking $8.5 million from preview screenings. It surpassed "Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning" and the greatest Hollywood opening in India in 2025, collecting Rs 18 crore (net) on its first day of release, setting a new standard for horror breakouts in India. The Conjuring: Last Rites Plot The ninth instalment in the "The Conjuring" universe is "The Conjuring: Last Rites." It is based on the real-life investigations of the Smurl haunting and stars Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren and Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren.