Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik admits trust issues with Nehal, Farhana & more

Bigg Boss 19 is turning more gripping with each passing day. The drama within the house has had the spectators riveted to their television screens, from furious arguments to surprising turns and Salman Khan's reprimands. Contestants Amaal Malik and Zeeshan Quadri are shown in a recent social media video from the Bigg Boss house having a serious conversation about the game and the people in their lives.

Titled "Bigg Boss: Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar", the nineteenth season of the popular Hindi reality show premiered on 24 August 2025. The season, being hosted by Salman Khan for the sixteenth time, debuted on Colours TV and JioHotstar last month.

Bigg Boss 19: Inside the episode Amaal talked candidly about his trust difficulties with Zeeshan in the video that JioHotstar posted on their official Instagram account on Tuesday, September 9. The video was taken during the 24-hour broadcast. They were talking about who among the roommates could be relied upon to stand up when things got tough and who would decide to turn on one another instead. The music composer acknowledged, while seated in a chair, that he was having trouble trusting two competitors. When the actor from Gangs of Wasseypur questioned, "Who?" Nehal Chudasama and maybe Farhana Bhatt were named by Amaal.

Bigg Boss 19: Zeeshan Quadri with Amaal Malik’s opinion Amaal told his fellow contestant that he believed these two could turn on them at any time and turn it into a "topic." But Zeeshan did not agree. He stated, “Aisa nahi hai (That’s not the case)." The actor and director then went on to share his own perspective, stating that Farhana, in fact, would take a stand for them more than Nehal would. “Trust me on this," he insisted while trying to convince Amaal. Still uncertain, Amaal Malik wondered if Farhana was trustworthy. Zeeshan, however, remained steadfast in his assertion that she would, in fact, take a position if necessary. He went on to say that Farhana was aware of the "trustworthiness" of the men seated with them. Amaal did, however, add that she frequently gripes about them to Baseer Ali before mimicking her speech pattern.

"Zeishan ke saath huyi baat-cheet mein Amaal ne khole apne trust issues!" was the caption posted alongside the video. Soon after, a large number of viewers shared their opinions about the exchange between Amaal and Zeeshan in the comments area. Others came out in favour of Farhana and Baseer, while others shared Amaal's opinions on his trust issues. In Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss season 19, promoted as the longest season ever, debuted on August 24. The theme for this season is "Gharwaalon ki Satta," in which participants have the authority to make choices within the home. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show streams on JioHotstar and Colours TV.